Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook rebrands, Superman on glass, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Hanif Jackson discuss the biggest-trending topics in tech, including hacking voice assistants with lasers, Facebook rebrands, Xiaomi’s smartphone, new data from Voyager 2, Microsoft archives Superman on glass, and more.

Nibler speaks with Niko Vuori, co-founder and chief executive offer of Drivetime, Inc., the world’s premier company developing voice games and other interactive audio entertainment for drivers.

We then head to space, as we discuss how scientists are working to detect dark matter and dark energy, and why that matters.

Adam Khan, founder and CEO of AKHAN Semiconductor, joins the show to talk about how the company is using diamonds to revolutionize tech manufacturing.

Nibler then talks with Lee Odess, vice president of strategic partnering at Allegion, about security around smart home door locks, and keeping people safe and secure where they live.

Finally, we discuss the 2019 Freedom of the Net report, and how it paints a dismal picture of the internet, and how it’s getting worse.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft’s next-generation, slim-bezel Surface Pro X is now available

surface pro x vs ipad 01

Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig expands into NYC with a special Black Friday deal

drinkworks home bar keurig black friday deal by press shots 3 of 5

The best Mac apps for 2019

macos mojave hands on review app store

How to run a free background check

Digital Trends Live: Tech in politics, AMC streams, Dell XPS 13, and more

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Digital Trends Live: Netflix’s numbers, Ford’s charging network, and more

episode 236 g foolcdn com

Reel News: Zombieland Double Tap, The Lighthouse, and Maleficent 2

Work/Life: How to recognize, treat, and avoid burnout