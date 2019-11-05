Digital Trends Live: Facebook rebrands, Superman on glass, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Hanif Jackson discuss the biggest-trending topics in tech, including hacking voice assistants with lasers, Facebook rebrands, Xiaomi’s smartphone, new data from Voyager 2, Microsoft archives Superman on glass, and more.

Nibler speaks with Niko Vuori, co-founder and chief executive offer of Drivetime, Inc., the world’s premier company developing voice games and other interactive audio entertainment for drivers.

We then head to space, as we discuss how scientists are working to detect dark matter and dark energy, and why that matters.

Adam Khan, founder and CEO of AKHAN Semiconductor, joins the show to talk about how the company is using diamonds to revolutionize tech manufacturing.

Nibler then talks with Lee Odess, vice president of strategic partnering at Allegion, about security around smart home door locks, and keeping people safe and secure where they live.

Finally, we discuss the 2019 Freedom of the Net report, and how it paints a dismal picture of the internet, and how it’s getting worse.

