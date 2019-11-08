On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Gavin DeGraw discuss the top trending stories in tech, including the release of Death Stranding, a Disney+ review, the launch of more Starlink satellites, Airbnb’s plan to verify every listing, and more.

Ross Martin, chief executive officer of Blackbird, also joins us to talk about building meaningful 5G and data analytic strategies, and what to do with all the data being collected.

We then speak with Martin Laird, senior manager for citizenship at IBM, who discusses tackling big, critical issues with tech, and how IBM is using artificial intelligence to combat human trafficking.

It’s then time for our weekly wrap-up in tech with our Tech Brief segment, where Ken Yeung breaks down the biggest tech stories from the past week, including Facebook’s new logo, Tesla’s Cybertruck, and T-Mobile’s legal issues.

Riley Winn later pops into the studio of Portland artist Mike Bennet, who creates amazing, whimsical, pop culture art from reclaimed wood and hides them around the city for people to discover and find.

We then go Between the Streams, where we take some time to cover some of the entertainment news from the past week, including a review of Disney+, as well as the latest on Batman, Spider-Man, and Rick & Morty.

Editors' Recommendations