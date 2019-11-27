Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa gets emotional, VR for cows, holiday gift guide

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata discuss the biggest-trending stories in tech, including Alexa becoming emotional, the retirement of a “Go” champion, a new Disney+ feature, virtual reality for cows, a 3D-printed autonomous vehicle, and more.

Caleb Denison, DT senior editor, then takes a look at the different Samsung TVs available now, from the Q90R to The Frame, to see which is the right fit for your needs.

Colin Morris, director of product management for Adobe Analytics, joins the show to talk about the best time for holiday shopping, and the growing BOPIS (buy online, pickup in store) trends.

Is it finally time to pull the trigger on a new Apple MacBook?  Nibler and Luke Larsen dig into the new Apple MacBook lineup, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pros.

Nibler then speaks with Victor Santos, co-founder and chief executive officer at Airfox, about accessible finance for everyone, and how the company has developed a mobile-first solution to bring financial services to those who need them in Brazil.

Air travel season is taking off, so we take a look at what’s allowed and what’s not allowed by the Transportation Security Administration with Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson at the TSA’s Office of Public Affairs.

Kyle Campbell, founder and CEO of CTO.ai, joins the program to discuss how the company provides shortcuts so developers can work faster, and so novices can learn coding too.

Finally, we put the spotlight on our holiday gift guide, as Adrien Warner looks at the gifts your loved ones really want. From teens to spouses to parents, we’ve got something for everyone.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Week Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

cyber week deals germany retail sales black friday

Best Black Friday laptop deals for 2019: MacBooks, ChromeBooks, and more

best black friday laptop deals

Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Pro go on sale for Amazon Black Friday

11 inch apple ipad pro deal on amazon 2018

Walmart slashes prices on Viathon bikes for its pre-Black Friday sale

walmart viathon bikes pre black friday news featured resized

Digital Trends Live: Blizzard apologizes, TikTok’s smartphone, and more

episode 248 1137804295 jpg 0

Digital Trends Live: Facebook rebrands, Superman on glass, and more

episode 249 silica 1 625x352

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Ford’s manual EV, and more

Reel News: Ford v Ferrari, Honey Boy, and Doctor Sleep