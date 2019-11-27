On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata discuss the biggest-trending stories in tech, including Alexa becoming emotional, the retirement of a “Go” champion, a new Disney+ feature, virtual reality for cows, a 3D-printed autonomous vehicle, and more.

Caleb Denison, DT senior editor, then takes a look at the different Samsung TVs available now, from the Q90R to The Frame, to see which is the right fit for your needs.

Colin Morris, director of product management for Adobe Analytics, joins the show to talk about the best time for holiday shopping, and the growing BOPIS (buy online, pickup in store) trends.

Is it finally time to pull the trigger on a new Apple MacBook? Nibler and Luke Larsen dig into the new Apple MacBook lineup, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pros.

Nibler then speaks with Victor Santos, co-founder and chief executive officer at Airfox, about accessible finance for everyone, and how the company has developed a mobile-first solution to bring financial services to those who need them in Brazil.

Air travel season is taking off, so we take a look at what’s allowed and what’s not allowed by the Transportation Security Administration with Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson at the TSA’s Office of Public Affairs.

Kyle Campbell, founder and CEO of CTO.ai, joins the program to discuss how the company provides shortcuts so developers can work faster, and so novices can learn coding too.

Finally, we put the spotlight on our holiday gift guide, as Adrien Warner looks at the gifts your loved ones really want. From teens to spouses to parents, we’ve got something for everyone.

