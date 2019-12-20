Digital Trends Live: Boeing misses orbit, Facebook data leak, Star Wars

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison break down the biggest tech topics of the day, including a Boeing spaceship ends up in the wrong orbit, Elon Musk versus Jeff Bezos, another Facebook data leak, the final Star Wars, and more.

Dr. Jeffrey Wesler

Dr. Jeffrey Welser, vice president at IBM Research, joins the show to discuss five predictions for A.I. in this next year, and how it’s not likely to take your job, but it’s likely to change the way you work.

Then it’s time for Work/Life, where Ciara Pressler, founder and author of Pregame, talks about the important question many employees may be asking themselves: Should I stay or should I go?

DT editor Luke Larsen joins the show to talk about the last decade, including Instagram, AirPods, and other pieces of tech that defined the past 10 years.

Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, wraps up the week in tech for our Tech Briefs segment, where he talks about the Ring hack and The New York Times report on smartphone data tracking.

Dr. Lupo

We then speak with Dr. Lupo, professional Twitch streamer, who discusses his new Twitch deal and his charity work with St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Finally, it’s time for Between the Streams, where we take a look at the big news in entertainment from the last week, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Witcher, Bill & Ted, and Cats.

