It’s Day 4 of the Consumer Electronics Show, which means another special episode of Digital Trends Live. On today’s show, hosts Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett bring you a full day of coverage, highlights, and trending tech stories. In addition to breaking stories from the CES floor, today’s stories include DT’s Top Tech of CES winners, Google’s diversity and inclusion product team, smart robots, electric vehicle tech, and much more.

Editors' Recommendations