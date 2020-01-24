On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney discuss the biggest-trending news in tech, including facial-recognition cameras being deployed in London, Waymo’s self-driving car expansion, Apple’s self-driving car patent, Super Nintendo World’s migration to the U.S., and more.

We then take a deeper look at connected cities of the future, which are being built from the ground as laboratories to create a “Techutopia.” We’ll discuss how much of the promise is fact, and how much may be fiction.

The Samsung Unpacked conference is coming up February 11, and we take a closer look at some of the products being featured, including the S20 phone line, a vertical folding phone, an improved Galaxy Bud line, smartwatches, home assistants, and more.

Jean Hamon

Jean Hamon, CEO of Hivebrite, joins the show to discuss how it connects private communities like alumni organizations, nonprofits, and professional networks.

We then take a look back at the biggest stories that came out this past week with Ken Yeung of Flipboard, who recaps topics including the Jeff Bezos phone hack, an electric vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals, and Sonos’ decision to no longer update old hardware.

Noah Berman

Nibler then speaks with Noah Berman, health and wellness expert and co-founder of Higher Mind, about how connected health is the way of the future, from toothbrushes to skin devices.

Finally, it’s time for our Between the Streams segment, where we take a look at the biggest entertainment news that dropped this past week, including Picard, Star Wars news, and more.

Editors' Recommendations