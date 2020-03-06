  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus cancellations, TCL concept phones, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney discuss the biggest stories in tech, including the latest coronavirus fallout, Facebook’s removal of Trump reelection ads, TCL concept phones, and more.

DT’s Riley Winn then takes a look at the explosion of internet usage in India.

Elnaz Sarraf

Next up, Elnaz Sarraf, founder and chief executive officer of Roybi, talks about how it delivers personalized language-learning content for kids that uses A.I. to  grow with them.

Later, we go hands-on with the Oppo Find X2, which delivers amazing 3K pixel resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Susan Rogers

Nibler then speaks with Susan Rogers, professor in the Department of Music Production and Engineering at Berklee College of Music, about her experience engineering for Prince, as well as how to make inroads in a male-dominated industry.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, then takes us through the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the COVID-19 response, Apple’s class-action payoff, SpaceX news, and more.

Winnie Sun

Taking a look at the financial impact of the coronavirus is Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners, who discusses how to invest when the global economy takes a hit.

Finally, Between the Streams catches you up on all the entertainment news you may have missed, including the new James Bond movie’s delayed release date, Batman news, Taika Waititi goes to Netflix, and Steven Spielberg passes on Indy 5.

Editors' Recommendations

The best podcasts of 2020

best podcasts

The most-subscribed-to YouTube channels in February 2020

PewDiePie

The best romance movies on Netflix

SXSW: Apple and Netflix pull out over coronavirus outbreak

sxsw conference is cancelled as coronavirus fears mount 3

Digital Trends Live: MWC cancellation, fact-checking Facebook, and more

mwc 2020 cancelled due to the coronavirus poster for 6131977432001

Reel News: Sonic The Hedgehog, Fantasy Island, The Photograph

reel news episode 17 1162030323149160 8cwocnxsshfljzjcp8yu height640

Digital Trends Live: U.S. vs. Huawei, Facebook’s ‘Hobbi,’ and more

Digital Trends Live: Halting coronavirus misinformation and more

Digital Trends Live: Apple updates, Bezos fights climate change, and more

Digital Trends Live: 3D COVID-19, deep fake elections, cyborg grasshoppers

Digital Trends Live: Tesla gets pranked, robot snakes, and more

episode 320 snake robot

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks, Whitney’s hologram, and more

episode 321 gettyimages 1192567712

Reel News: Brahms: The Boy II, Greed, and The Night Clerk

reel news episode 18 thumbnailrn22020

Digital Trends Live: Xbox specs, ‘cloud raves,’ no TikTok for TSA

Digital Trends Live: Amazon goes cashier-free, Netflix shows ratings