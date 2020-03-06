On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney discuss the biggest stories in tech, including the latest coronavirus fallout, Facebook’s removal of Trump reelection ads, TCL concept phones, and more.

DT’s Riley Winn then takes a look at the explosion of internet usage in India.

Elnaz Sarraf

Next up, Elnaz Sarraf, founder and chief executive officer of Roybi, talks about how it delivers personalized language-learning content for kids that uses A.I. to grow with them.

Later, we go hands-on with the Oppo Find X2, which delivers amazing 3K pixel resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Susan Rogers

Nibler then speaks with Susan Rogers, professor in the Department of Music Production and Engineering at Berklee College of Music, about her experience engineering for Prince, as well as how to make inroads in a male-dominated industry.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, then takes us through the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the COVID-19 response, Apple’s class-action payoff, SpaceX news, and more.

Winnie Sun

Taking a look at the financial impact of the coronavirus is Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners, who discusses how to invest when the global economy takes a hit.

Finally, Between the Streams catches you up on all the entertainment news you may have missed, including the new James Bond movie’s delayed release date, Batman news, Taika Waititi goes to Netflix, and Steven Spielberg passes on Indy 5.

Editors' Recommendations