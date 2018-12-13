DT Live: Star Wars: Smuggler’s Run, Google+ data breach, and more

Share

The Tuesday, December 11, episode of Digital Trends Live gave a first look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Smuggler’s Run attraction, a 48-megapixel smartphone camera, and yet another data breach (we know, we know, there has been a ton recently). We were also joined by Luke Hopkins of Body Glove to talk a bit about paddleboards and Leslie Fu, aka Fuslie, to discuss how she started streaming full-time on Twitch.

After nearly two years of construction, the Millennium Falcon is nearly ready for takeoff at Disneyland’s Star Wars theme park expansion. The attraction, known as Star Wars: Smuggler’s Run, will depict life at Black Spire Outpost, a frontier town on the planet of Batuu. Smuggler’s Run isn’t the only Star Wars experience coming to the park, there will also be Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, an experience which will drop guests into the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. Both attractions are set to open at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in the summer of 2019, and at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, later that fall.

We also discussed another data breach, this time at the hands of Google+. While a previous breach a few months ago affected nearly 500,000 accounts, this latest data breach, which may have exposed up to 50 million users, was the last nail in the coffin for Google+. While they don’t believe any usernames or passwords were exposed, multiple breaches for a social media networking site isn’t a good look. Google plans to push the shut down of the service to April 2019, rather than August.

Later in the show, host Greg Nibler was joined by Luke Hopkins of Body Glove, to talk about his design for the company’s inflatable stand-up paddleboard, the Performer 11 Ft Blue Ocean Edition ISUP. The board, which inflates in just five minutes and includes a water bottle holder and a phone dry bag, empowers customers to get out onto the water easily and improve their experiences in the process. It is also a great option for seasoned boarders who don’t have the space to store a full-sized paddleboard.

We were also joined by Leslie Fu, perhaps better known by her Twitch handle Fuslie, to talk about how she went from a graduate student with dreams of becoming a veterinarian to an affiliated Twitch streamer. Fu, who started her streaming career off playing League of Legends, eventually moved to Counter-Strike and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and is excited to see what the future holds.

