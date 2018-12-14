Digital Trends Live: Marshawn Lynch, Netflix streaming data, and more

Share

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from the future of the NES and SNES Classic Editions, a possible Tesla pickup truck, and new Netflix streaming data. We were also joined by current Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch in our Portland studio to talk about the Fam 1st Family Foundation and its partnership with Beast Mobile.

On the news side of things, any hardcore Nintendo fans out there should probably pick up an NES or SNES Classic Edition right now, because Nintendo has said that once the consoles currently on the market sell out, they’re gone for good. While it’s unlikely these games will ever become completely inaccessible to gamers, the fact that the classic consoles can’t be updated never spoke well to their longevity. But don’t fret; there is talk of putting many of these classic Nintendo titles on the Switch’s virtual store.

In the past, Netflix has been pretty cagey about most of the data behind its service, particularly how many viewers any particular show gets. While we know about 125 million users subscribe to the video-streaming service, what people are watching, their age, and other demographics have been left in the dark. We now know that original content streams have grown by 50 percent year over year, and the highest-performing shows on the platform are The Office, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Friends (so that $100 million Netflix spent to keep Friends on makes a little more sense).

And last but not least, football star Marshawn Lynch visited our Portland Studio to talk about Fam 1st Family Foundation, a charity he helped found in 2011 to provide educational opportunities in design, music, and business to underprivileged youth. The foundation is also currently partnering with BeastMobile, another Lynch-founded company, to provide smartphones and up to three months of service at no charge to homeless people across the West Coast. For more information about the initiative and information about how to donate, visit the Beast Mobile or Fam 1st website.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.