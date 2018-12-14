Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Marshawn Lynch, Netflix streaming data, and more

Brie Barbee
By

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from the future of the NES and SNES Classic Editions, a possible Tesla pickup truck, and new Netflix streaming data. We were also joined by current Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch in our Portland studio to talk about the Fam 1st Family Foundation and its partnership with Beast Mobile.

On the news side of things, any hardcore Nintendo fans out there should probably pick up an NES or SNES Classic Edition right now, because Nintendo has said that once the consoles currently on the market sell out, they’re gone for good. While it’s unlikely these games will ever become completely inaccessible to gamers, the fact that the classic consoles can’t be updated never spoke well to their longevity. But don’t fret; there is talk of putting many of these classic Nintendo titles on the Switch’s virtual store.

In the past, Netflix has been pretty cagey about most of the data behind its service, particularly how many viewers any particular show gets. While we know about 125 million users subscribe to the video-streaming service, what people are watching, their age, and other demographics have been left in the dark. We now know that original content streams have grown by 50 percent year over year, and the highest-performing shows on the platform are The Office, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Friends (so that $100 million Netflix spent to keep Friends on makes a little more sense).

And last but not least, football star Marshawn Lynch visited our Portland Studio to talk about Fam 1st Family Foundation, a charity he helped found in 2011 to provide educational opportunities in design, music, and business to underprivileged youth. The foundation is also currently partnering with BeastMobile, another Lynch-founded company, to provide smartphones and up to three months of service at no charge to homeless people across the West Coast. For more information about the initiative and information about how to donate, visit the Beast Mobile or Fam 1st website.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: First 5G phone, Batcole Foundation, and a new data breach

Tuesday on Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics such as the Quora data breach, and Jeremy Kaplan was joined by Katie Linendoll from the Batcole Foundation to discuss the benefits of AR and VR in hospital rooms.
Posted By Brie Barbee
justin ching j school interview dt live
Digital Trends Live

Filmmaker Justin Ching talks about empowering underrepresented voices

Justin Ching, filmmaker and founder of production studio J-school, believes it is important to empower underrepresented communities to tell their own stories. He appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about his journey and J-school's…
Posted By Will Nicol
liz dunn black friday trends dt live
Digital Trends Live

Pro4Ma CEO Liz Dunn explains the retail trends of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Black Friday is a day of sales, but also of chaos. Pro4MA CEO Liz Dunn appeared on Digital Trends Live to discuss the shifts she has seen in Black Friday weekend, and what they mean for consumers.
Posted By Will Nicol
Waymo One
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Self-driving cars, ocean exploration, and holiday shopping

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discussed the first self-driving car service in Phoenix, an expedition heading to the bottom of the world's oceans, and talked to Liz Dunn from Pro4ma about holiday shopping trends.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 12 6 18 episode 31 2 poster for 5976432589001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa updates, Uber’s self-driving cars, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Senior Editor Caleb Denison discussed the best streaming devices and we welcomed Danny Pyell and Felia Mano, the Nintendo Power Couple, and Kelly Dachtler from OBVS to the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee
obvs ceo kelly dachtler interview obvsfounderkelly
Digital Trends Live

CEO of shoe startup OB/VS talks about exploration-focused footwear

Today we had the founder of OB/VS Kelly Dachtler to talk about why he wanted to start a footwear company, what makes the shoes his firm manufactures unique, and what future products are in store.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
gee staughton interview foodie gift guide feat
Digital Trends Live

HouseSpecial animation team brings DT’s Holiday Gift Guide to life with miniatures

Digital Trends partnered with animation company HouseSpecial to create this year's Holiday Gift Guide. We sat down with art director Gee Staughton to discuss how HouseSpecial brought life to the project.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 12 7 18 episode 32 poster for 5976899932001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The Game Awards recap, smart home hackers, and more

On episode 32 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan broke down the news of the day, including a recap of The Game Awards, a smart home hacking, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
jobbatical head of product and marketing lauren proctor interview laurenproctor
Digital Trends Live

Jobbatical’s Lauren Proctor discusses the future of jobs for tech experts

Today on Digital Trends Live we had Jobbatical's Lauren Proctor to talk about the future trends for finding tech jobs abroad, including a Digital Nomad Visa, which allows tech experts to travel from country to country much easier.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 10 18 episode 33 2 poster for 5977755953001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Go expansions, the robocall onslaught, more

On this episode of Digital Trends' live morning show, Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Jeremy Kaplan explored the news of the day, including Amazon Go's potential expansion, the robocall onslaught, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
twitch streamer fuslie interview fuslieinterview
Digital Trends Live

Twitch streamer Fuslie gives a glimpse of her life and future plans

Today, we welcomed Twitch streamer Fuslie to talk about how her career goals shifted from becoming a veterinarian to a full-time streamer. Also, she shared what her future plans are for streaming and created content.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
interview cryptocurrency investor ian balina ianbalina
Digital Trends Live

Cryptocurrency investor Ian Balina sees a comeback for cryptocurrency in 2019

We chatted with crypto investor Ian Balina on what the future is for cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. He also gave us three things to look for when we are investing our own money.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 18 episode 35 2 poster for 5978728015001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: S10 rumors, computer shoes, and the best products of 2018

On episode 35 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nick Mokey discuss the revival of Puma's computer shoe, the possibility of a Tesla Truck, and DT's favorite products of the year.
Posted By Will Nicol
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Millennium Falcon
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: Star Wars: Smuggler’s Run, Google+ data breach, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler talked about the latest attraction from the Star Wars Disneyland expansion and other newsworthy headlines, and welcomed guests Luke Hopkins and Fuslie to the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee