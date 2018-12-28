Share

In our last show of 2018, we discussed a new Netflix choose-your-own-adventure film and the future of smartphone speakers on Digital Trends Live. We were also joined by rapper Brianna Perry to talk about her debut album, Fortune Cookie, and host Greg Nibler and computing editor Matt Smith unboxed three Origin gaming computers.

Announced just a day before it’s actual release, Bandersnatch is a new Netflix film based on the series Black Mirror. The film follows a computer programmer in 1984 tasked with turning a fantasy novel into a video game, where the boundaries between fantasy and reality blur. Where this movie differs from others like it is that viewers can interact with the narrative and make decisions for the main character which will alter how the story unfolds. It can be streamed now on Netflix.

We welcomed rapper Perry to the show to talk about her debut album, Fortune Cookie. Perry started immersing herself in the world of music at Poe Boy Music Group in Miami at age 9, where she watched and learned from the likes of DJ Khalid and Flo Rida before they rose in popularity. She was later on The Sisterhood of Hip Hop, and has continued acting in an upcoming Charles S. Dutton film.

“Fortune Cookie is a journey,” Perry said. “I did reality television for a little bit, The Sisterhood of Hip Hop, and you got to see a little bit of who I was, not only as a rapper, but as a student at the University of Miami, but with Fortune Cookie, I really got back to my roots.”

Nibler and Smith also unboxed three Origin computers. Origin specializes in custom gaming computers and professional desktops. The company was founded in 2009 in Miami by former employees of Alienware. The three computers they unboxed were the compact Origin Chronos, the new and improved Origin Neuron, and the full-tower Origin Millennium.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.