Digital Trends Live: PlayStation update, Blue Origin launch, Fortnite vs. Google

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner dive into the biggest-trending tech topics of the day, including a PlayStation update, robocall screening, Blue Origin’s launch, Fortnite’s battle with Google, and more.

As we wind down the year, we also take a look back at the best products of 2019, from the best car to the top laptops and TVs.

Patrick Quigley

Patrick Quigley, chief executive officer of Sidecar Health, then joins the program to discuss how it is creating a modular insurance program built on transparency and personalized plans.

We’ve reviewed the best tech of the past year, but what’s in store for the newest tech? We break down the latest video assistant offerings from Amazon and Lenovo.

Alex Katouzian

5G is coming quickly, and Nibler spoke to Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm’s Mobile Business Unit, about how more than 230 5G-enabled devices have launched or are already in development.

Finally, we take a look at how streaming dominated this year’s Golden Globe nominations, from The Irishman to Marriage Story.

