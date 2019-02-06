Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors, SheWorx, and more

Brie Barbee
By

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from Samsung Galaxy S10 rumors, to UPS’s expanding delivery options, and MIT creating a Jenga-playing robot. We were also joined by Lisa Wang of SheWorx to discuss how her company is empowering women. And Ryan Waniata dropped by to talk about what’s new in the world of streaming.

There have been a many rumors recently surrounding the release later this month of the Galaxy S10, the latest addition to Samsung’s line of flagship phones. Alleged leaked Samsung press renders seem to confirm that the S10+ will feature two “hole-punch” selfie cameras on the front of the device. The S10+ will also sport three cameras on the back, including a telephoto shooter, wide-angle sensor, and a standard lens.

UPS is also looking to expand its package delivery options in a partnership with smart-lock start-up Latch, to create an Amazon Key-like service that allows delivery personnel to drop off packages in your building. The service differs from the one offered by Amazon in that Latch locks will only be placed at the main entrance of buildings including apartment complexes, where packages can be left in shared spaces and common areas. It won’t allow drivers access to your home, at least not as of right now.

We were also joined by Lisa Wang, founder and CEO of SheWorx, a leading global platform supporting women in leadership and business roles. “The events that I would go to that were women-oriented tended to focus more on problems rather than solutions,” Wang said in her interview.” I created SheWorx to create the space I couldn’t find, which is space where female entrepreneurs were coming in to take action, learn the right skills, build meaningful relationships with investors, and really get their foot in the door to build their dreams.”

So far, SheWorx has helped to empower over 20,000 women in executive and entrepreneurial roles through leadership coaching, community events, pitch and presentation training, and fundraising support.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

