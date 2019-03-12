Digital Trends Live: Apple’s March event, Huawei 5G concerns, and SXSW coverage

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discussed trending tech topics including Apple’s March event, a possible Boring Company Tunnel in Las Vegas, anda warning from the U.S. to Germany about not using Huawei’s 5G equipment due to security concerns.

We also sat down with Titania Jordan, the chief marketing officer and chief parenting officer at Bark.us, to talk about keeping teenagers safer in the digital age. We then joined DT Live correspondent Pavi Dinamani live at South by Southwest (SXSW), where she spoke with Kimberly Bryant, the founder of Black Girls Code. Automotive Editor Ronan Glon also stopped by the show to discuss highlights from the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, including cars like the Polestar and Tesla Model Y.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.