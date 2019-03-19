Digital Trends Live: MySpace server failure, neuroscience in marketing, and more

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discussed trending tech news, from the latest rumors about Google’s keynote at the Game Developers Conference to MySpace losing more than 50 millions songs due to a server failure.

We were joined by Spencer Gerrol, founder and CEO of Spark Neuro, a neuroanalytics company that’s applying neuroscience to marketing and entertainment. We also welcomed Arthur Orduna, chief innovation officer of the Avis Budget Group, to the show to talk about how Avis is digitizing businesses.

Kim Wetzel, Digital Trends’ Smart Home editor, also stopped by the studio to discuss the differences between the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini, including the voice assistant, appearance, and overall quality of both smart home devices.

