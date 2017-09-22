Uber will be banned from operating in London for deceptive practices

Uber has been banned from operating in London. In one of the biggest blows to Uber’s business since its founding eight years ago, the ridesharing company’s application for a new operating license has been rejected. There are a number of reasons transportation regulators denied the renewal, but most important is its use of a software tool called Greyball. It’s a stealthy part of the Uber app that lets the company target specific users and show them a customized version of the app.

In this case Greyball was allegedly used to block regulators from accessing the full app to keep them from doing their job. With Uber banned in London it would also be a huge boost to rival Lyft.

Uber obviously plans to appeal the decision, and it will also be allowed to operate until the appeal is heard.

The iPhone 8 and 8 plus are officially available today, and that means the long line of iPhone bend, scratch, death and destruction tests is getting started. The guys over at JerryRigEverything picked up a brand new iPhone 8 and immediately started trying to break the thing. The sapphire glass screen held up well against scratches from keys and a utility knife, but damage from professional tools like mineral picks is another story. Scratching at the aluminum casing also did a fair bit of damage. However the iPhone 8 did hold up well in the bend test. It flexed a bit, but performed better than the last 3 generations of iPhone.

We’re only getting started with videos like this. Expect to see explosives, high power rifles, and who knows what thrown at the new iPhone next week.

Truly wireless earbuds have been around for a couple years, with Apple’s Air Pods being the most well known. Now Bose is getting into the game with the SoundSport Free. Unlike the AirPods, the SoundSport Free are designed for people who lead active lifestyles, with sport fins and water and sweat resistance coming standard. The coolest feature included on the SoundSport Free is a “Find My Buds” option, which will allow those with the Bose Connect App to locate the tiny in-ears should one go missing.

The Bose SoundSport Free will be available in early October for about $250 bucks.