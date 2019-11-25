Digital Trends Live: Uber loses London, Cybertruck pre-orders, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner break down the biggest trending stories in tech, including Uber losing its London license, more on the foldable Razr, Cybertruck pre-orders, eyeball-tracking driving monitors, Instagram’s A.I. process, and more.

Charlene Marini, Arm‘s vice president of strategy, IoT Services Group, discusses the Internet of Things and how they are at the forefront of a billion connected devices.

DT editor Drew Prindle joins the show to talk about the most awesome tech you can’t buy yet as he scours crowdfunding sites to find the most ambitious and unusual campaigns out there.

Nibler then speaks with Anant Kale, chief executive officer of AppZen, a top A.I. platform for modern companies whose clients include 25% of the Fortune 500 list.

Finally, we speak with David Snider, co-founder and CEO of Harness Wealth, about how the company’s digital platform helps people find tools to optimize their financial growth.

