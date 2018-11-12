Digital Trends
DT Daily: iPhone X problems, Single’s Day sales records, and more

On the latest episode of DT Daily, Digital Trends’ live morning show, host Greg Nibler and guest Marie Pardo-Garber kicked off Monday the right way, rounding up the hottest stories from the world of tech. Social media was in a tizzy due to a trending story about the iPhone X. According to a statement from the company, “Apple has determined that some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module.” Symptoms include the touchscreen not responding when you touch it, or the device performing a task without any touch input.

Forbes notes: “Curiously, Apple has excluded its usual line, which states only a “small percentage” of devices are affected. This is a term the company has used liberally enough in the past to include the infamous (and ongoing) MacBook Butterfly keyboard debacle,” a decision that some take to mean that this problem could be relatively widespread.

Samsung is also in the news, as new details about the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone have leaked out. Rumors suggest that the S10 will come in multiple models, and the company is apparently experimenting with different ways to place the selfie camera, with a notched camera appearing in different locations and shapes.

The topic then switched to retail. We all know there are a lot of big shopping days in America — Black Friday, for example — but many Americans may not have heard of the biggest shopping day in the world: Single’s Day. The Chinese holiday, which occurs on November 11, is a day for single people to celebrate the fact that they don’t have to spend money on date nights by spending money on themselves. Online retailer Alibaba (essentially the Chinese equivalent of Amazon) celebrated in style, streaming a Single’s Day extravaganza featuring Mariah Carey, Cirque du Soleil, and a pop song apparently celebrating the wonders of consumerism. Alibaba’s variety show paid off; the company raked in over $30 billion.

Over in DT’s New York office, Senior Editor Les Shu and photography writer Hillary Grigonis gave a breakdown of the Nikon Z Series mirrorless cameras. The Z Series offers cameras that are smaller and lighter than typical DSLR cameras. Crucially, photographers can still outfit them with their DSLR lenses. Grigonis reviewed the Nikon Z7, saying that “despite some quirks, it combines big upgrades with classic Nikon handling for what could become a new legacy.”

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

