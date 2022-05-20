Protect your accounts with 1Password — 50% off today

Right now, you can save 50% off 1Password for ether you or your family. The single account plan costs just $1.50 per month billed annually and offers unlimited passwords, items, and 1GB of document storage. Alternatively, you can sign up to the 1Password Families plan for $2.50 per month and share the features with up to five family members. Here’s why it’s so important that you sign up to 1Password.

1Password is one of the best password managers out there but you may be wondering why you even need it. A password manager means that the app keeps track of all your logins, passwords, credit card details, and a bunch of other details about your identity right down to secure notes, so you don’t have to worry about remembering everything yourself. Without a password manager, it’s tempting to reuse passwords across multiple accounts and that’s the worst thing you can do when trying to keep your data secure. Once a nefarious source gains your password, they can access so much more about you than if you have unique passwords for everything.

Working as a form of digital wallet, you can use 1Password to store all your online banking information alongside other important details like shopping accounts, game log-ins, and anything else that matters to you. The service even notifies you of any ongoing website breaches so you know immediately when it’s time to change your password.

We hate to say it but often, the weakest part of password generation is ourselves and the temptation to use simple-to-remember or repetitive passwords. By signing up to 1Password, you can avoid that crucial error for less than a price of a coffee each month. If you just need to worry about security for yourself, sign up to 1Password, or if you want to protect the whole family, sign up to 1Password Families.

1Password is normally priced at $3 per month, working out at $36 per year, with 1Password Families normally costing $5 per month meaning $60 per year. Right now, you can sign up for 1Password for just $1.50 a month (or $18 per year) with 1Password Families costing just $2.50 a month ($30 per year). In both cases, you get a 14-day free trial, too. Sign up now and enjoy the peace of mind of your passwords and logins being far more secure than before.

