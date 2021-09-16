Apple deals currently don’t include 4K TV deals, so the closest that you can get to an Apple-made TV is to take advantage of the streaming devices under Apple TV deals. To maximize your 4K TV, you’ll want to purchase the second-generation Apple TV 4K, which is down to its lowest price so far of $169 since it was rolled out earlier this year, a $10 reduction to its original price of $179.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is a streaming device that’s powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU for snappy performance, with quick responses to navigation commands and smooth launching of apps. The streaming device supports streaming content of up to 4K resolution, with Dolby Vision and HDR10, for a truly immersive experience when watching shows and movies. Meanwhile, audio also stands out as the Apple TV 4K natively supports Dolby Atmos, enabling surround sound.

When comparing the 2021 Apple TV 4K and 2017 Apple TV 4K, one of the biggest advantages of the latest model is the redesigned Siri remote, which features a directional pad, touch controls, and a Siri button at the side that calls for Apple’s digital assistant. The A12 Bionic also offers a performance boost compared to the A10X Fusion in the older model, while also enabling HDR at 60 frames per second, up from just 30 frames per second in the 2017 version.

If you want your 4K TV to run like an Apple device, you should invest in the 2021 Apple TV 4K. The streaming device’s price for its 32GB version is down to $169 on Amazon, for a $10 discount on its original price of $179. This is the lowest price for the second-generation Apple 4K TV so far, and with no further price reductions on the horizon, you might want to enjoy the savings while you can. Click that Buy Now button immediately, while the offer still stands.

The second-generation Apple TV 4K was just released earlier this year, so it might be a while before you see bigger discounts for the streaming device. However, if you want to check out more offers for other models, feel free to browse some of the best Apple TV deals that we’ve gathered right here.

