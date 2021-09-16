  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The latest Apple TV 4K is down to its lowest-ever price today

By
The Apple TV 4K with its remote.

Apple deals currently don’t include 4K TV deals, so the closest that you can get to an Apple-made TV is to take advantage of the streaming devices under Apple TV deals. To maximize your 4K TV, you’ll want to purchase the second-generation Apple TV 4K, which is down to its lowest price so far of $169 since it was rolled out earlier this year, a $10 reduction to its original price of $179.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is a streaming device that’s powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU for snappy performance, with quick responses to navigation commands and smooth launching of apps. The streaming device supports streaming content of up to 4K resolution, with Dolby Vision and HDR10, for a truly immersive experience when watching shows and movies. Meanwhile, audio also stands out as the Apple TV 4K natively supports Dolby Atmos, enabling surround sound.

When comparing the 2021 Apple TV 4K and 2017 Apple TV 4K, one of the biggest advantages of the latest model is the redesigned Siri remote, which features a directional pad, touch controls, and a Siri button at the side that calls for Apple’s digital assistant. The A12 Bionic also offers a performance boost compared to the A10X Fusion in the older model, while also enabling HDR at 60 frames per second, up from just 30 frames per second in the 2017 version.

If you want your 4K TV to run like an Apple device, you should invest in the 2021 Apple TV 4K. The streaming device’s price for its 32GB version is down to $169 on Amazon, for a $10 discount on its original price of $179. This is the lowest price for the second-generation Apple 4K TV so far, and with no further price reductions on the horizon, you might want to enjoy the savings while you can. Click that Buy Now button immediately, while the offer still stands.

More Apple TV deals

The second-generation Apple TV 4K was just released earlier this year, so it might be a while before you see bigger discounts for the streaming device. However, if you want to check out more offers for other models, feel free to browse some of the best Apple TV deals that we’ve gathered right here.

4K Ultra HD

Apple TV 4K (32GB)

$130 $179
A phenomenal deal on the previous-gen Apple TV 4K! This streamer has Siri for voice control, tons of apps, 4K Ultra HD, HDR with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos surround sound. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (64GB, latest version)

$190 $199
Apple's latest streamer with 64GB of onboard storage gives you 4K resolution, HDR with Dolby Vision, and awesome surround sound. The redesigned Siri remote makes it a breeze to use on any TV. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple TV 4K (32GB, latest version)

$169 $179
The newest Apple TV 4K comes with a redesigned remote control that's way easier to use and still gives you access to Siri for voice commands. HDMI ARC and high frame rate HDR make it hard to beat. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best PS5 game deals for September 2021

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

This portable yet powerful Dell laptop is on sale for only $249 today

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

Deltarune Chapter 2 will get a surprise release tomorrow

One of the main characters from Deltarune Chapter 1.

Oculus Quest 2 refresh has more storage, costs the same

vr workouts distractions keep you fit opinion oculus quest 2 virtual reality headset 3 of 4

How to block text messages on iOS and Android

how to block text messages

Apple iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: What are the big differences?

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

Battlefield 2042’s delay shows how much Cyberpunk 2077 scared publishers

A helicopter flies over tanks in Battlefield 2042.

You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is today

The 27-inch Dell S2721H monitor with a nature scene on the screen.

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

Turbo Overkill is Doom meets Titanfall meets … chainsaw leg?

The player is leaping down onto a rooftop, firing rockets as they go.

The Apple Watch Series 7 rumors were wrong, and here’s why I’m glad they were

Apple Watch Series 7 Announcement Screen

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.

AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad just got MAJOR price cuts at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.