The latest Apple TV 4K just got a rare price cut at Amazon

If you’ve already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, or you’re thinking about trying out a streaming box as your first Apple device, you should check out the Apple TV deals that you can take advantage of right now. Amazon is actually offering a rare discount for the 32GB version of the second-generation Apple TV 4K, reducing the streaming box’s price by $10 to $169, from its original price of $179.

The second-generation Apple TV 4K, which was just released earlier this year, quickly took the spot in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices as the top choice for Apple lovers. The streaming box is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic CPU, which enables snappy performance when navigating and launching apps, and supports technologies such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. The user experience, meanwhile, is simple through Apple’s tvOS and the Control Center side panel, which is accessed through a long press on the TV/Control Center button.

When comparing the second-generation Apple TV 4K and first-generation Apple TV 4K, the design of the 2021 model of the streaming box looks exactly the same, with the major difference found in the redesigned Siri remote. The revamped remote is sleeker and slightly longer, and features a five-way directional pad, touch controls, power and mute buttons, and a side-facing Siri button.

You won’t often see a discount for the latest model of an Apple product, and that includes the Apple TV. It’s not much, but Apple fans know to take advantage of any price cuts that they come across, including Amazon’s offer for the 32GB version of the second-generation Apple TV 4K that lowers the streaming box’s price by $10 to $169, from its original price of $179. It’s unclear when the deal will disappear, so if you want to enjoy some savings when buying the second-generation Apple TV 4K, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Apple TV deals

If Amazon’s offer for the second-generation Apple TV 4K isn’t good enough for you, there are more discounts for the different models of Apple’s streaming box across various retailers. To help your search, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple TV deals that are currently available.

