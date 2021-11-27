If you’re in the market for a laptop, there are still a few Black Friday laptop deals you can still shop! Don’t miss this chance, as these deals offer fantastic savings, but they aren’t going to last much longer. You’re looking at saving $300 or more depending on the deal. Think about what else you could do with that money, and then go ahead and snatch these laptops up before they go back to their regular, non-Black-Friday price.

Lenovo Chromebook 14″ Laptop — $129, was $289

Microsoft Surface Go — $550, was $700

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950

Why Buy:

Built-in virus protection

Streamlined Chrome OS with thousands of apps

Powerful cloud support

Built-in card reader

Chromebooks are the ideal style of laptop for someone who doesn’t use a computer often but wants one for occasional web surfing. They’re capable of lightweight word processing and document creation through Google Docs, while Google Sheets can handle a decent amount of spreadsheet work. If you have a more powerful system at home and you want something for on-the-go work through Google Drive, choosing one of the best Chromebooks is an easy and inexpensive option.

It’s only a little over 3 pounds and less than 1-inch thick. It takes up next to no space, but the built-in webcam and microphone make it easy to stay connected on the go. You have built-in virus protection out of the box, and all of Google’s tools are available right at your fingertips. There’s also a headphone-out jack, something that has become a relative rarity in the modern era. The Chromebook is powered off of ARM Cortex architecture, so while it doesn’t really deliver on the gaming front, you can play some Android-based mobile games through Chrome to keep yourself entertained in your downtime.

If you’re looking for one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, take advantage of $160 off this Chromebook before it’s gone.

Microsoft Surface Go — $550, was $700

Why Buy:

Up to 13 hours of battery life

Substantial RAM for a tablet

Only 2.45 pounds

Full-size keyboard

The Microsoft Surface Go is a lightweight tablet/laptop that throws everything you expect about laptop-tablet combos to the wind. First of all, it’s actually comfortable to type on. Many devices of this type have smaller, cramped keyboards, but the Surface Go presents you with a full-sized keyboard that you can happily work on for hours at a time without feeling the strain. Combine that with the 13-hour battery life and you have a handy little device that could easily earn a spot in anyone’s backpack.

When comparing the Surface Go vs. Surface Pro, you won’t lack any power, either. Packing in a 10th Gen Intel Core i-5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, it rivals many laptops in terms of power. Despite all of this, it weighs just under 2.5 pounds and runs off of Windows 10. Thanks to the Surface Go’s Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, you’ll see superior speeds and easy loading of almost all content on the web.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $650, was $950

Why Buy:

Wi-Fi 6 compatible and includes Bluetooth 5.1

Built-in 256 GB NVMe SSD

Comes with Windows 11

Only 2.6 pounds

The Dell XPS 13 is an impressive machine that manages to pack a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor, totaling an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. You get a lot of laptop screen in a small frame, but you don’t sacrifice quality in the process. It has 100% sRGB color as well as a 1500:1 contrast ratio, making this little laptop a great choice for photo editing. The XPS 13 includes a 2.25mm webcam with a 4-element lens to provide better camera quality for everything from streaming to video conferencing, even in dim conditions.

An integrated fingerprint reader makes it easy to log on with just a touch, while Microsoft’s Cortana gives you voice control over your laptop through four built-in microphones. Four separate Thunderbolt 4 connectors let you charge your laptop, including up to two 4K displays, and transfer data at up to 40Gbps.

This is one of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals out there, so snatch it up before it’s gone!

