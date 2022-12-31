The 5 best Nintendo Switch game deals today

Nothing beats getting cash for Christmas, but for gamers that means you’ll need to plan carefully to stack up your own pile of Christmas loot. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch is still giving us incredible bang for the buck, with Nintendo Switch game deals really coming out in full swing to end the year out right. Plus, if you’ve been eyeing a Nintendo Switch, but haven’t gotten one yet due to expense, you can fix that right now with all of the cool Nintendo Switch deals going on as well. With gaming deals like these, it’s really never been a better time to be a Nintendo gamer!

NBA 2K23 — $30, was $60

NBA 2K23 is already prepped for the 2023 basketball season. It’s the same 2K basketball experience you know and love, but now with improved AI and more realism where it counts. Once you found a winning strat in the past, it might’ve made sense to keep it up and steamroll your opponents into submission, but this time around your opponents will be more apt to adapt to your tactics. To further aid this, you’ll have to utilize the new four-tiered badge system — the game’s stats and perks system — to get the maximum edge out of each player on your team.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — $40, was $60

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out as an instant classic. While Zelda games have always had a touch of open world design (even the notorious side-scroller, Zelda 2, had an overworld) nothing comes close to what Breath of the Wild has given us. There’s no gear-gating or enforced order of dungeons to go through, just a boy, his sword and shield, and the trinkets he finds along the way versus a completely open world. It’s become a bit of a cliché to call everything “the Dark Souls of…” but there’s no doubt that Breath of the Wild is the Dark Souls of Zelda games.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe — $44, was $60

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe brings us the classic side-scrolling Mario experience we crave with each new system that pops up. If one phrase were to sum up this title, it would be “2-in-1.” You’ll be getting both New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U, for a total of 164 levels. Plus, the classic controls of the game are simple enough to be played with on one Joy-Con, meaning you can co-op play without any extra accessories. It is perfect for the siblings that fight over the Switch, or even parent-child play!

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $50, was $60

Sometimes saving the Mushroom Kingdom is too much work and a man (or princess, or koopa, or…) just needs to drive! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is here. It brings all of the content you loved from MK8 (and its first two DLC’s) on the Wii U and adds in a few new extras, such as Splatoon’s Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl as all new playable characters. While green and red shell throwing is nearly universally considered fun, what about those pesky blue shells or invincibility stars? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe finally lets you turn them off with new ‘Custom Items’ mode, making it the perfect game to play with friends.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — $50, was $60

It’s time to once again, fish, bug hunt, and… pay off loans in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While the game has the same charm and sensibilities as all of the games in the Animal Crossing series, it brings something that the other lack: Ultimate Control. Change your town’s map, get the citizens you want, place the museums where you see fit. Upon its release, the world was in the middle of COVID chaos, and this level of control — along with great social features — gives Animal Crossing: New Horizons a special place in the heart of many gamers.

