Prime Day deals are still underway, and right now, you can snap up some great tablet deals with a selection of different options available for under $350, including an iPad. If you’re looking for a great new tablet without spending a fortune, read on while we take you through the best options for your budget.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet — $30, was $50

No Prime Day tablet deals are complete without Amazon Fire tablets showing up. In the case of the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, you get a great 7-inch display with 16GB of storage. A 1.3GHz quad-core processor means it can handle all the essentials such as checking email, making video calls via its 2MP camera, setting reminders, and using many popular apps. Alongside that, you can also use Alexa for hands-free controls, plus there’s up to 7 hours of battery life for doing anything from browsing online to watching video.

Buy now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet — $45, was $90

One of the best Android tablets out there, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet offers a lot to like. It has an 8-inch HD display, along with 32GB of storage. As well as that, you can count on it being 30% faster than previous models thanks to its 2.0GHz quad-core processor. With an all-day battery life, you can read, browse the internet, watch videos, or listen to music for up to 12 hours between charges. As well as that, all your favorite apps are supported, like Netflix, Facebook, Instagram, Hulu, and many more. It’s a great all-rounder, whether you’re looking to entertain the kids or work on the move.

Buy Now

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — $75, was $150

Easily shooting into the best tablets under $100 thanks to this price cut, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is a delight to use. It offers that all-important 10-inch screen that makes it a great match when seeking out the best tablet for kids while also including a powerful oct-core processor and 3GB of memory. A long-lasting 12 hour battery life means all road trips are catered for while you get 32GB of storage for games and apps. The 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than the previous generation, so playing games or watching shows on Netflix will look great. Thinner and lighter than before, it’s a simple but effective device to take with you wherever you go.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tablet A8 — $160, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Tablet A8 is a great option for people who love to stream content in particular. That’s because it has a highly attractive 10.5-inch LCD screen that looks fantastic whatever you’re doing. It’s the ideal tablet to hand over to your kids to keep them happy and busy, but it’s also a good solution for if you need to work on the move. With its large screen, you can get a lot done. It’s simple to transfer content like to-do lists or your work between other devices too, saving you plenty of effort. Able to last all day on one charge before quickly getting back up to speed via its USB-C port, it’s a versatile tablet for sure. Whether you need to take video calls on the move or simply kick back and relax, the Samsung Galaxy Tablet A8 has you covered.

Buy Now

Apple iPad 10.2 — $299, was $329

Prime Day iPad deals are generally worth your time, with the Apple iPad 10.2 a great bet for anyone looking for one of the best iPads. The highlight to the Apple iPad 10.2 is its display. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support, so it looks great whether you’re playing a game, streaming your favorite shows, or working. The iPad is powered by an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, which may not be the fastest any more but will still give you some reliable performance. Alongside that, you get up to 64GB of storage for saving all your files and apps. The Apple iPad 10.2 also has an 8MP wide back camera, along with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter means you’re always the focus of any video call, keeping you centered even when you’re moving around. Up to 10 hours of battery life rounds off the well-balanced set of specs to ensure that the Apple iPad 10.2 is a genuinely useful tool despite being the cheapest iPad in the range.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations