This 50-inch TCL 4K TV is on sale for $270 at Amazon right now

At this point, a 4K TV is nearly the standard, and retail sites are giving us ample opportunities to catch up, if you already haven’t. Take, for example, this 50-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV on sale at Amazon. It’s on sale for $270, down $60 from the usual $330.

Looking for a more affordable 4K TV? TCL is an excellent option for a couple of reasons. The first is all about the picture. The TCL 50S425 4 Series 4K TV offer beautiful, clear — and most importantly, accurate — imagery in its 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. The second is its ease of management for your content with its built-in Roku TV platform (a serious competitor to Apple TV for delivering your apps and streaming). It comes ready to bring you access to streaming channels with over half a million movies and TV shows.

Those TV shows and movies will be coming to you in ultra-high definition. What’s special here is in the details. Quite literally. You’ll be able to spot the contours on grains of sand and the spaces between hairs with these brilliant uninterrupted images. It also supports HDR 10 video formats, so that you can enjoy your favorite games, films, and TV shows in the same magnificent details. This means brighter colors, more distinct details, and better pictures under low lighting and low-contrast situations. It’s true that you’ll find greater accuracy, and perhaps even some brighter pixels with other TVs, but not in the under-$300 range.

It sounds great, too. The TCL 4 Series 4K TV comes loaded with Dolby Digital Plus speakers, known to deliver absolutely stunning bass, as well as overall superior sound.

But other than the picture, where we really fall in love with this TV is in its convenience of content, namely the built-in Roku. A competitor to Apple TV (many people prefer it), Roku is an amazing browsing and categorizing system that gives the user the easiest and the least interrupted access to your streaming content and apps. It’s a beyond-efficient access point for HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, you name it. Beyond just content, TCL has built this machine comes equipped with tech to connect to your smart home, be it Google Assistant or Alexa, so that so you leave the remote in the drawer and command with just your voice. In terms of connectivity (for you laptop or consoles) the 4 Series has a USB 2.0 port, as well as three HDMI inputs, so it’s really ready for anything.

There is a mountain of choices for 4K TVs right now, just check out our 4K TV deals. That said, it’s rare that you’ll find something with the TCL 4K TV’a picture quality and content management, for a price like this. Currently, at Amazon, it’s $270 , that’s $60 off its original price of $330. Looks good to us.

