Labor Day sales see this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV down to only $280

Looking for a great budget 4K TV deal? Thanks to Best Buy’s Labor Day sales, there’s a great offer on the 55-inch Hisense H65 4K TV with the price only $280. That’s a massive saving of $120 on the usual price making it one of the best cheap 4K TV deals out there at the moment. If you’re looking for a new TV for your kitchen, bedroom, or anywhere else, this is a great offer.

The 55-inch Hisense H65 4K TV may be cheap but it still offers plenty of great features. That’s thanks to having a Chromecast built-in which immediately makes it easy to share content between your smartphone and your TV, as well as gives you all the benefits of easy streaming. With numerous integrated apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and many other favorites, you can easily stream all your shows, movies, and more with the 55-inch Hisense H65 4K TV.

Alongside that, it has Google Assistant built-in so you can tell the TV to turn on your lights, change the thermostat, and even add items to your grocery list. A universal search feature makes it super simple to get recommendations for what to watch, too. The voice remote also provides the means in which to control your TV’s volume and inputs making it so much easier than needing to grab the remote and touch buttons. No need for worrying about getting your remote sticky while you’re trying to eat and juggle what you’re watching at the same time.

The 55-inch Hisense H65 4K TV also promises a better audio experience than you’d expect for this budget price thanks to DTS Virtual X which creates an immersive audio experience and Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily hook up a compatible soundbar or set of headphones for a better time.

Packing in a lot for the price, the 55-inch Hisense H65 4K TV is a great budget 4K TV set that has enjoyed plenty of excellent user reviews. Ordinarily, it’s priced at $400 but right now, you can snap up this great TV for just $280. With a saving of $120, there’s never been a better time to buy one and you’re sure to be delighted with this bargain.

