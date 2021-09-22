Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch 4K TV today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals across the various retailers, so you have plenty of options when you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended to go with Best Buy TV deals, which includes TCL TV deals for models like the TCL 55S434, bringing the 55-inch 4K TV’s price down to $400 from its original price of $500 after a $100 discount.

The TCL brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best TVs, and it continues that winning formula with the TCL 55S434. It features a 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and HDR, for clear details and vivid colors, supported by Dolby Digital+ audio technology to complete the immersive audio experience. To make it feel even more like you’re in the cinema, you can take advantage of soundbar deals to supplement the TCL 55S434.

The TCL 55S434 runs on the Android TV platform, which enables access to your favorite streaming services for a virtually unlimited library of content. You can search for shows, control playback, and access your other smart home devices with the help of the smart TV’s voice remote and built-in Google Assistant. With Chromecast, you can also stream pictures, songs, and videos from your mobile device to the 55-inch display.

If you’ve always wanted a 55-inch 4K TV in your living room, now’s your chance to buy one for much cheaper than usual through a discount from Best Buy. The retailer is selling the TCL 55S434 at $100 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $400 from its original price of $500. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the TCL 55S434, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Enjoy significant savings when buying a 4K TV with Best Buy’s discount for the 55-inch TCL 55S434, but you should know that it’s not the only offer out there. If you want to see what’s on sale from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available for you to shop.

