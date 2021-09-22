  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch 4K TV today

By
The 55-inch TCL 55S434 4K TV with the Android TV home screen on the display.

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals across the various retailers, so you have plenty of options when you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended to go with Best Buy TV deals, which includes TCL TV deals for models like the TCL 55S434, bringing the 55-inch 4K TV’s price down to $400 from its original price of $500 after a $100 discount.

The TCL brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best TVs, and it continues that winning formula with the TCL 55S434. It features a 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and HDR, for clear details and vivid colors, supported by Dolby Digital+ audio technology to complete the immersive audio experience. To make it feel even more like you’re in the cinema, you can take advantage of soundbar deals to supplement the TCL 55S434.

The TCL 55S434 runs on the Android TV platform, which enables access to your favorite streaming services for a virtually unlimited library of content. You can search for shows, control playback, and access your other smart home devices with the help of the smart TV’s voice remote and built-in Google Assistant. With Chromecast, you can also stream pictures, songs, and videos from your mobile device to the 55-inch display.

If you’ve always wanted a 55-inch 4K TV in your living room, now’s your chance to buy one for much cheaper than usual through a discount from Best Buy. The retailer is selling the TCL 55S434 at $100 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $400 from its original price of $500. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the TCL 55S434, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 4K TV deals

Enjoy significant savings when buying a 4K TV with Best Buy’s discount for the 55-inch TCL 55S434, but you should know that it’s not the only offer out there. If you want to see what’s on sale from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available for you to shop.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
Enjoy your content in stunning detail with this QLED 8K TV from Samsung. Even if content is coming in at 4K or lower, the TV will upscale to 8K to give you the best possible image. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$3,500 $4,800
To get both a big screen and the highest resolution, you can look to this option from LG which comes in at a 75-inch size and with stunning 8K resolution. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$7,000 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Overwatch 2 executive producer leaving Blizzard amid lawsuit

Genji slashes a robot in Overwatch 2.

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

4 things we love about WatchOS 8, and 2 that have us baffled

World Time watch face in WatchOS 8.

Comcast’s new XiOne streaming boxes to hit U.S., parts of Europe

Comcast XiOne streaming box.

You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is at Staples today

The 27-inch Acer EH273 LCD monitor with a top view of an island on the screen.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nails the superhero team dynamic

The Guardians of the Galaxy stand together in alternate costumes.

Ring Always Home Cam: Everything you need to know about the flying indoor camera

Ring Always Home Cam

How to change Alexa’s voice

Amazon Echo 4th Gen on a table.

iPhone 13 Mini vs. iPhone 12 Mini: Which Mini maxes it?

iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Who wins?

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera module.

The top-rated Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale today — SAVE $220

Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

How to fix the ‘Could Not Communicate With Your Google Home Mini’ error message

Google Home Mini

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Go

microsoft surface pro 7 deal best buy august 2021