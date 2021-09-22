Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch 4K TV today

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals across the various retailers, so you have plenty of options when you’re planning to upgrade your home theater setup. If you’re not sure where to start, it’s highly recommended to go with Best Buy TV deals, which includes TCL TV deals for models like the TCL 55S434, bringing the 55-inch 4K TV’s price down to $400 from its original price of $500 after a $100 discount.
The TCL brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best TVs, and it continues that winning formula with the TCL 55S434. It features a 55-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and HDR, for clear details and vivid colors, supported by Dolby Digital+ audio technology to complete the immersive audio experience. To make it feel even more like you’re in the cinema, you can take advantage of soundbar deals to supplement the TCL 55S434.
The TCL 55S434 runs on the Android TV platform, which enables access to your favorite streaming services for a virtually unlimited library of content. You can search for shows, control playback, and access your other smart home devices with the help of the smart TV’s voice remote and built-in Google Assistant. With Chromecast, you can also stream pictures, songs, and videos from your mobile device to the 55-inch display.
If you’ve always wanted a 55-inch 4K TV in your living room, now’s your chance to buy one for much cheaper than usual through a discount from Best Buy. The retailer is selling the TCL 55S434 at $100 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $400 from its original price of $500. There’s no telling when the deal will disappear though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the TCL 55S434, you shouldn’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
More 4K TV deals
Enjoy significant savings when buying a 4K TV with Best Buy’s discount for the 55-inch TCL 55S434, but you should know that it’s not the only offer out there. If you want to see what’s on sale from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available for you to shop.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $4,500
65-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV$4,000 $5,000
75-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV$3,500 $4,800
65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV$2,500 $3,500
75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV$7,000 $8,000
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Go
- We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Walmart today
- How to figure out what size TV you should buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick gets a limited-time discount today
- Skyworth’s $1,200 XC9000 Series is now the cheapest OLED TV you can buy