Cyber Monday is one of the best days of the year to buy home theater equipment, especially with offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Cyber Monday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been searching for the best Cyber Monday TV deals for your living room or theater room, this deal should be at the top of the list. But don’t wait to snatch up this deal as stock of this QLED TV will likely run out quickly, just like many of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Today’s best 65-inch QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

Making new home theater upgrades is a major decision, especially if you’re looking at TVs as big as the TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV. You also need to be sure your new TV will run all of the latest content for years to come — there is nothing worse than buying new electronics only to find out they are outdated a few months later. But don’t worry, this TCL TV from Best Buy is excellent, and at this price, it is hard to pass up. The regular price is $900, and this deal puts it at $700 for a savings of $200.

TCL is known for its incredible displays and great value that make it one of the best TV brands in our opinion. One of the best parts about TCL TVs is that you get all of the features that you’d find on more expensive models at a fraction of the price. This model, the 65-inch TCL QLED 4K TV, holds true to form in that the 4K quantum-dot display that used to be reserved for TVs that cost thousands of dollars is on full display here. The TV features excellent brightness, vivid colors, and fantastic contrast with deep blacks. The TCL also gives you access to the most popular HDR formats, including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, for a fully immersive viewing experience.

The 65-inch TCL QLED 4K TV features 4K upscaling, meaning that you can play all content without any problems, and anything below 4K resolution is automatically converted to 4K using A.I. to make images sharper. The TV is powered by Roku, which gives you access to all of the most popular entertainment apps like Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu and thousands of other streaming channels. The remote features voice control, which effortlessly allows you to browse content just by speaking. The TV is also compatible with other third-party voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for iOS.

This deal is not one that you will find every day. The 65-inch TCL QLED 4K TV features all of the technology you need to up your home theater game. You can shop this deal right now at Best Buy for just $700, which, again, is $200 off the list price. Don’t wait to shop this deal — we don’t expect it to last long.

