This 65-inch 4K TV is a surprisingly good buy at just $400

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.

It’s not often you can get a high quality 4K TV for just $400, let alone one as big as 65 inches. Today Best Buy is discounting the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV to just $400, which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $600. Best Buy is even throwing in several freebies, including a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, three free months of Apple TV+, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.

Why you should get the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV

When it comes to the Toshiba C350 4K Smart TV, it’s important before all things to consider the price. At just $400 with this deal, you already know you’re getting a high quality 65-inch 4K image at a nearly unheard of price. And at such a low price, everything else should be considered a win, and this TV offers quite a few wins. Its Regza Engine 4K is what’s behind the breath-taking picture quality, and features like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which is the image technology you’ll find in cinemas, will transform your home theater into an entertainment powerhouse.

The Toshiba C350 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and all of your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. This includes support for popular streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, and many more. This TV also works with Apple AirPlay, allowing you to share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to the TV with just the touch of a button. And if buttons aren’t your thing these days, the TV works with Ask Alexa, which allows you to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching, among other things, using voice commands.

You can take the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV home for just $400, as Best Buy has it discounted an impressive $200 from its regular price of $600. Free shipping is included, as is a free Amazon Echo Dot and several months free of Apple TV+ and Amazon Music Unlimited.

