We’ve just spotted the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal out there with a 65-inch Insignia 4K TV down to just $490 at Best Buy saving you a huge $210. While it might not be a big name brand, it’s still one of the best Black Friday deals going right now. If you simply want a huge TV while on a tight budget, this is the pick of the Black Friday TV deals going on right now.

65-inch TV Black Friday Deal: Cheapest Price Today

The Insignia 65-inch 4K TV might not be one of the best 4K TVs out there but at this price, there’s not much to complain about. It offers everything you could need from a sizeable 4K TV along with some neat smart features too.

As expected, the Insignia 65-inch 4K TV offers a resolution four times the size of a full HD TV set, with the ability to upscale any non 4K content to look great. It also has HDR which means a wide range of color details along with sharper contrasts. You gain some great whites and the deepest blacks by using such technology. It also has great sound courtesy of DTS Studio Sound which creates realistic and immersive audio along with two-speaker playback.

The features don’t stop there though. It also utilizes Fire TV so you can easily access numerous different streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and much more. Via the Alexa voice remote, you don’t even need to press buttons to find your favorite content. Instead, you can simply speak to your TV to find and launch your favorite shows in mere moments. There’s also Apple AirPlay support for streaming media from your Apple device. Want even more? HDMI Arc functionality means you can easily hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver without the need for an extra cable.

Offering plenty of great features at an amazing price, the Insignia 65-inch 4K TV is down to just $490 at Best Buy right now. A huge saving of $210, you can’t go wrong with this purchase. Snap it up now while stocks last.

