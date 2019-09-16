Don’t miss this absolutely incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

There’s quite literally never been a better time to buy a 4K TV — there’s a bottomless selection of 4K content out there, and Walmart has just kicked off one of the craziest deals on one we’ve seen to date, dropping the 65-inch Vizio D-Series down to just $500 (that’s a hefty $200 off the usual $700). Factor in a 12-month installment plan, coming out at $49 per month, for those in need of a helping hand and ding, ding, ding — we have a winner.

So, the D-Series. Said to be one of the best 4K TVs on the market, it’s renowned for delivering an incredible amount of bang for not a lot of scratch. The 4K Ultra HD screen is just the tip of the iceberg. Propping it up is a Chromecast, which has built-in one-click access to all the top streaming services like HBO Now and Netflix, and a host of tools designed to draw the best viewing experience from the hardware, such as multi-format HDR.

The television can also be hooked up to an Amazon Echo or Google Home for an even more immersive experience. Take that route and you’ll be able to control the device using nothing but your voice, throwing all sorts of commands its way, including instructing it to: turn itself on and off, adjust the volume, fire up an application, and track down content. The best bit? You don’t even have to be in the same room as the TV to do these things.

Here’s a closer look at some of the commands both Amazon Alexa (that’s the name of Amazon’s virtual assistant) and Google Assistant (and of course that’s the name of Google’s virtual … Assistant) are capable of executing:

“Turn on the TV in the living room.”

“Play Black Mirror on Netflix.”

“Switch over to HDMI 3.”

“Turn off the TV after this episode of Breaking Bad.”

Being the momentous beast it is, the 65-inch Vizio D-Series won’t fit in every home entertainment setup. If you’re after something a little smaller, or possibly even larger, be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a 55-inch LG 6-Series for $380, a 65-inch LG NanoCell 8-Series for $1,100, and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100. That’s big tech at small(er) prices at its finest.

