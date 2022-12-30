Best Buy’s latest sale knocks $800 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV

If you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home theater, the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV is seeing an impressive discount at Best Buy today. While it would regularly set you back $2,400, today it’s just $2,000, which is a savings of $400. It’s a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. You can also add a couple of different soundbars to your purchase to save an additional $100 or $200, and the Bravia X90K also comes with free delivery, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item.

Why you should get the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV

Whether you spend most of your time in front of your home theater setup watching movies, sporting events, or gaming, the Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV makes a great portal. Movie lovers will enjoy the Bravia Core app compatibility, which brings a cinematic experience into your home with streaming 4K movies exclusively for select Sony TVs. Movie lovers will also enjoy the convenience of Google TV with Google Assistant, which combine to organize your favorite content all in one place, including from streaming platform such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more.

Like all of the best TVs, the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K has a high refresh rate. This makes it a great option for taking in sporting events, and for diving into your own world of games. You can take your gaming experience to the next level with the Sony Bravia X90K, as it offers improved gaming picture quality and perfect integration with the Sony PlayStation 5. It even has HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which allows for 4K refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Another great feature of this TV is its ability to upscale older content into the modern resolution of 4K. This makes everything you watch sharper and more detailed, and creates a more immersive experience when it comes to your favorite content from long ago.

Today at Best Buy you can save $400 on the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV, as it is marked down to $2,000 from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and additional savings are available if you add certain soundbars to your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations