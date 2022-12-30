 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy’s latest sale knocks $800 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV against a white background.

If you’re looking for a new centerpiece for your home theater, the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV is seeing an impressive discount at Best Buy today. While it would regularly set you back $2,400, today it’s just $2,000, which is a savings of $400. It’s a great option if you’re looking to go big with your home theater. You can also add a couple of different soundbars to your purchase to save an additional $100 or $200, and the Bravia X90K also comes with free delivery, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item.

Why you should get the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV

Whether you spend most of your time in front of your home theater setup watching movies, sporting events, or gaming, the Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV makes a great portal. Movie lovers will enjoy the Bravia Core app compatibility, which brings a cinematic experience into your home with streaming 4K movies exclusively for select Sony TVs. Movie lovers will also enjoy the convenience of Google TV with Google Assistant, which combine to organize your favorite content all in one place, including from streaming platform such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and more.

Like all of the best TVs, the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K has a high refresh rate. This makes it a great option for taking in sporting events, and for diving into your own world of games. You can take your gaming experience to the next level with the Sony Bravia X90K, as it offers improved gaming picture quality and perfect integration with the Sony PlayStation 5. It even has HDMI 2.1 connectivity, which allows for 4K refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Another great feature of this TV is its ability to upscale older content into the modern resolution of 4K. This makes everything you watch sharper and more detailed, and creates a more immersive experience when it comes to your favorite content from long ago.

Related

Today at Best Buy you can save $400 on the 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV, as it is marked down to $2,000 from its regular price of $400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and additional savings are available if you add certain soundbars to your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 50-inch 4K TV is a steal at just $250 during Best Buy’s sale today
Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on a console in a living room with light brown monochromatic decorating.
Start the New Year with a 75-inch 4K TV from Sony – now $700 off
The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.
Samsung’s futuristic rotating ‘The Sero’ QLED TV is $500 off
Samsung The Sero QLED 4K TV in landscape mode.
Get this 55-inch QLED TV for $800 in Samsung’s end of year sale
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
TCL - 75-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
Our favorite Samsung OLED TV is $800 off today
The Samsung S95B OLED TV on pedestal stand with an image of colorful flowers on screen
We can’t believe how cheap the Dell G15 gaming laptop is today
The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has an Intel processor.
Save $900 off this 75-inch QLED TV for a limited time
Samsung 2022 QN85B 4K Neo QLED TV.
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is nearly half off today
The front view of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, showing charts and a video call on the display.
Hurry! Our favorite true wireless earbuds are $100 off today
Jabra Elite 7 Pro.
This HP gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is ridiculously cheap today
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time
Asus 17.3" Chromebook on a white background.
This is the cheapest way to get a year of PS Plus right now
Sony's PlayStation Plus logo in yellow against a grey background.