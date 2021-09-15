  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple revealed the new iPad 10.2 and new iPad Mini at its California Streaming event, where it also unveiled the different models of the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple Fitness+. Pre-orders for the new iPad models have started, not just from Apple itself but also from other channels.

They might not be counted as Apple deals or iPad deals because there are no discounts, but for shoppers who are very comfortable shopping from home through Amazon, you can now pre-order the 9th-generation iPad and 6th-generation iPad Mini from the retailer. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the new iPad 10.2 is available for $329, while the Wi-Fi 64GB version of the new iPad Mini may be pre-ordered for $499, with deliveries of both tablets starting September 24.

New iPad 10.2 – Pre-order for $329

The 9th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch screen.

The 9th-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology that automatically adjusts the screen’s colors and intensity depending on ambient light. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which will make it 20% faster compared to its previous model, and it will come with the new iPadOS 15 already installed. The new operating system will feature improvements to multitasking, widgets in apps, and Quick Notes, which will let you jot down anything in a pop-up window. There’s also the Translate app, which can translate words between languages in real time.

The enclosure of the new iPad 10.2 is made entirely out of recycled aluminum, while color options include space gray and silver. The tablet also features an 8MP Wide rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, with Center Stage technology that uses machine learning to make adjustments during FaceTime video calls.

For the basic but updated iPad experience, you’ll want to buy the 9th-generation iPad. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the new iPad 10.2 is available for pre-order from Amazon for $329, with the tablet to be released on September 24. If you want to be the first among your friends to own the 9th-generation iPad, don’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

New iPad Mini – Pre-order for $499

The different colors available for the new iPad Mini.

Compared to the 9th-generation iPad, the 6th-generation iPad Mini packs a stronger punch as it’s equipped with the more powerful A15 Bionic chip that promises 80% higher GPU performance and up to 40% higher CPU performance compared with its predecessor. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is slightly larger than the previous model, while Touch ID is embedded into the tablet’s power button for additional security.

The new iPad Mini packs a 12MP Wide rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, also with Center Stage technology. The tablet is capable of recording videos in 4K, and it comes with an improved speaker system for clearer audio when filming and listening while on the go.

The 6th-generation iPad mini is a stylish update to the smaller version of Apple’s tablet, with four eye-catching colors to choose from. Amazon has started accepting pre-orders for the new iPad Mini, with a price of $499 for the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the tablet and a September 24 release date. If you’re looking forward to browsing the internet, playing games, and watching streaming content on the 6th-generation iPad Mini, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your pre-order.

More iPad deals

Here’s your chance to pre-order the new iPad 10.2 and new iPad Mini from Amazon, with the tablets to be delivered to your doorstep on September 24. However, if you’re fine with buying older models of the iPad to take advantage of lower prices, feel free to check out what retailers are offering. To provide you with assistance, we’ve rounded up some of the best iPad deals that are currently available.

LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$650 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen)

$640 $681
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB, 4th Generation)

$630 $729
2020 Apple iPad Air has an amazing 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with P3 wide color and true tone, an A14 bionic chip with neural motor, and Touch ID for secure authentication/ more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon
