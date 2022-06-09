This Acer Predator gaming laptop is $400 off — but hurry!

With the abundance of excellent gaming laptop deals these days, it’s the perfect time to enter the world of PC gaming. However, since there are many options, it can be tough to know which gaming machine to get. That’s why we wanted to share this offer for a fantastic computer we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for just $1,199, a hefty $401 discount on the regular price of $1,600. Keep reading to find out what makes this laptop deal truly special.

Acer has always been known for making high-quality gaming laptops that strike the right balance between price and performance. The Acer Predator Helios 300 is no different, with cutting-edge specs at a solid price point that makes it a no-brainer if you’re looking for a new gaming machine. Under the hood, you’ll find a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H chip, an octa-core processor with a turbo frequency of up to 4.60GHz. Not only will this let you run all the newest games with no bottlenecks, but you’ll be able to use it for productivity workloads like photo editing and rendering. You also get 16GB of RAM to support multitasking or particularly demanding games.

However, as with any gaming laptop, the star of the show is the graphics card. The Helios 300 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, a modern, powerful GPU capable of running all the latest titles at great framerates. It’s also a great GPU for other tasks, such as streaming and video editing. It’s paired with a 15.6-inch IPS 144Hz display, which is perfect for maximizing your framerates in competitive e-sports games. It also has great connectivity options, with a Thunderbolt 4 port for display and external devices and the latest Wi-Fi 6 for lightning-fast connection speeds.

If you’re on the hunt for the ideal mid-range gaming laptop, this is the perfect device. Right now, you can get the Acer Predator Helios 300 at Walmart for a hefty $401 discount, bringing the price from $1,600 down to just $1,199. This is one of the best Walmart laptop deals you’ll find all year, so there’s no time to waste. Hit the Buy Now button below to get this offer while it lasts.

