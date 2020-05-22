Looking to save on Apple tech? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured the world wide web and gathered here some of the best Apple Memorial Day sales that have surfaced so far. The AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 5, HomePod, and the latest iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro are all on sale for as much as $100 below sticker. There’s no telling how long these Apple deals will last, though, so you better act fast before they’re gone.

Apple Watch Series 3 – $179, was $199

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be over two years old already, but it is still a solid option if you want to wrap some iOS tech on your wrist. It offers some of the features of the beefier Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 at a price that won’t break the bank. And since it’s compatible with the WatchOS 6, you won’t be missing out on updates that cover fitness tracking, a dedicated Apple Watch App Store, an improved Siri functionality, new watch faces, and more.

When connected to your iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 3 can display real-time notifications and music playback control. You can receive and respond to calls, text messages, social media alerts, and other apps. Music can also be played directly (even without syncing) through the Radio app or Apple Music subscription.

Other than being a full-fledged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 also works as a reliable health and fitness tracker. It’s equipped with all-day tracking for heart rate, calories, and steps, as well as extensive tracking for activities like walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It can also help you relax through the Breathe mindfulness feature and get more active through move reminders. Your data is collated in the Activity app on your phone where everything is laid out in an easy-to-read manner.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s early Memorial Day sale on the Apple Watch Series 3. Take home the GPS 38mm variant for only $179 instead of the usual $199.

Apple HomePod – $200, was $300

Apple loyalists on the hunt for a smart speaker don’t need to look further than the HomePod. The Apple HomePod flaunts a sleek mesh design consisting of a bass woofer that makes for an expansive range of deep and powerful beats. Its core is surrounded by six microphones to ensure that the speaker never misses voice commands no matter the direction they come from. Additionally, it has an internal bass-EQ microphone that analyzes the bass response in the room it’s in, which in return, optimizes the audio quality. In addition, 360-degree speakers are in place which determine where to direct the music.

Siri’s integration in the HomePod is Apple’s best yet. You can ask her to play your favorite tunes and even request information about the music and musicians. She can also answer other questions and respond to commands like making phone calls and setting timers. The speaker doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity and auxiliary port, however, which means you’ll have to subscribe to Apple Music or use AirPlay to stream from Spotify and other music and video apps.

The Apple HomePod may not be perfect but it sure makes an excellent smart speaker for Apple users. You can score it on Best Buy where it’s currently discounted at $200 – or $100 less than its usual price tag.

AirPods Pro – $220, was $250

If you want the very best AirPods, there’s no greater pick than the Pro model. The AirPods Pro come with all the best features of the original AirPods combined with multiple upgrades, beating down the previous models in all respects. The tech titan gave it a similar but shorter golf-tee look complete with silicone ear tips. This new design addition conveniently seals the entrance to the ear canal, which results in enhanced audio delivery, noise cancellation, and bass response.

The AirPods Pro give users the option to either shut the noise out or let it all in. The latter is known as the “Transparency Mode” which is perfect if you want to stay aware of what’s happening around you by letting ambient noise in. Even more impressive is their noise cancellation. The earbuds do a fine job of muting unwanted background sound, giving out an effect that’s almost similar to the capacity of the Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. In terms of sound quality, the Pro model is in line with the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Sennheiser Momentum. Sound is delivered with fine details along with a tuneful and punchy bass response.

Just like the older AirPods, the Pro model boasts the same intuitive touch controls, accelerometer, and Siri connectivity. Battery life also remains the same, providing up to five hours of music streaming on a single charge. Their wireless charging case carries extra juice for more than 24 hours of use. Grab Verizon’s deal today and bring home the AirPods Pro at a sale price of $220.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $250, was $330

The seventh-generation Apple iPad 10.2 is currently featured in our best tablets list, with our review team noting that it’s the culmination of all of Apple’s experience. It’s a great, easily accessible all-around device that’s suitable for most people, especially for buyers on a budget. And since it runs the new iPadOS, it can also transform into a capable 2-in-1.

The iPadOS is what makes the latest iPad a real winner. The biggest improvements in this updated operating system include the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, a revamped home screen layout that includes the Today View widgets, and the Split View which allows you to open multiple windows of the same app. Another welcome feature is the desktop-grade Safari, which now pulls the desktop versions of websites instead of mobile view. Our reviewer even vouches for its ability to stand in for your laptop.

The new iPad’s screen is bigger compared to the older models, which means more space for multitasking. Its support for the Apple Pencil has been enhanced as well, but what makes it a real productivity machine is that it’s now compatible with the Smart Keyboard (sold separately). It’s not the most comfortable, so we recommend a third-party keyboard if you’re planning to use the iPad as a portable workstation.

From entertainment to productivity, you can never go wrong with the new Apple iPad. It’s reasonably priced, durable, and will receive support from Apple for many years.

iPad 10.2 (32GB) — $250, was $330:

iPad 10.2 (128GB) — $330, was $430:

Apple Watch Series 5 – $299, was $399

From performance to wearability, no other smartwatch matches the overall prowess of the Apple Watch Series 5. This model carries the same iconic look of its predecessors, but with several enhancements tossed in. One of the most notable upgrades is the always-on display, which allows the user to take a quick glance at the time (just like a conventional watch). It has also been beefed up with a more precise positioning capability, all thanks to the compass obtained from the latest update. Additionally, Apple has expanded the emergency contact service to a worldwide operation, plus improved the storage capacity by doubling what the Series 4 offers.

Those looking to get fit or track their active lifestyle will also find love with the Series 5. In addition to its GPS, heart rate sensor, and electrocardiogram feature, the smartwatch comes equipped with prebuilt workout plans for swimming, yoga, hiking, cycling, and a whole other bunch of activities. Other impressive functions include a noise app that warns you when you’re at risk of damaging your hearing, activity trends that can display your progress and notify you if you’re less active, and the ability to track period cycles for women.

The Apple Watch Series 5 packs the new S5 chip inside, which promises super-smooth performance and better operation compared to the older models. The App Store is also now available, courtesy of the WatchOS 6, so apps can be directly downloaded to the watch. Don’t miss the chance to pick up the best overall smartwatch on Best Buy for $100 off. Order the GPS 40mm version now for $299.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) — $299, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) — $329, was $429:

iPad Pro 12.9 – $963, was $999

If you’ve got the money and want some serious power in a tablet, the latest iPad Pro is one of the best choices out there. This 2020 model boasts more powerful hardware and a larger display comparable to a laptop or most Chromebooks, making it a real productivity beast that’s truly capable of replacing your bulky laptop. You can even opt to use it with accessories like stylus and keyboard to get the most out of its functionalities.

This tablet flaunts a Liquid Retina IPS screen with a 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution, True Tone colors, ProMotion 120Hz technology, perfectly tuned colors, and 600 nits of brightness. All of these features make for a wonderfully calibrated display, and combined with a suite of media apps available, enable the newest iPad Pro as an ideal video partner.

This iPad Pro packs quite a punch under the hood as well. One of its headline upgrades over the 2018 version is the new Apple 12Z Bionic processor with octa-core graphics. This combo can handle intensive and hardcore tasks, including 4K video editing and graphic-intensive gaming. Apple even claims that it’s faster than most PC laptops.

As a device meant for on-the-go use, the Apple iPad Pro fares well in terms of battery life. It can get you through a full day of work and even stretches longer if you’re only using for a few hours at a time.

With the iPadOS 13.4 installed, the new iPad Pro ushers in multiple enhancements that bring it closer to being a real laptop replacement. Snag Amazon’s deal on the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi variant with 128GB storage which slashes its price down from $999 to $963.

