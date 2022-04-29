Dell just slashed $600 off the price of this Alienware gaming PC

If you want to upgrade your gaming machine but you don’t need the portability from gaming laptop deals, then you should be looking at gaming PC deals. While you’ll also need to buy from gaming monitor deals for the complete experience, there are discounts that you can take advantage of so that your total investment will fit your budget. For example, Dell is currently selling the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop at $600 off, which brings its price down to $1,400 from its original price of $2,000.

With the best gaming desktops, you don’t have to worry that your PC won’t be able to run upcoming games. You’ll have that advantage with the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The gaming PC also features a 1TB SSD, which should provide enough storage to install multiple games at a time with all their necessary updates.

The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing or downloading games as soon as you set it up. The gaming PC features a thermal design that includes four 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, while the Legend industrial design ensures fluid and efficient airflow, so even if you don’t realize that you’ve been playing for hours, the machine will still be working at peak performance with no chance of overheating.

Enjoy the wonders of modern PC gaming with the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which is an even better option because it’s on sale from Dell. You can buy the gaming PC for $1,400, after a $600 discount from its original price of $2,000. The deal is part of Dell’s ongoing 72-hour sale, and with time running out, you need to act fast. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that you can start playing your favorite games on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop as soon as possible.

