 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this 17-inch gaming laptop from Alienware while it’s $1,250 off!

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Alienware x17 R1 17-inch gaming laptop against a white background.

If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, checking out the ongoing gaming laptop deals is a great place to start. Currently one of the best deals is on the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,900. This is a massive savings of $1,250, as it would typically set you back $3,150. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of premium support, so click over to Dell quickly to claim this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop

Alienware has long been one of the foremost names in gaming, as it’s known for making some of the best gaming laptops on the market. One of those is the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop, which brings unparalleled gaming performance into a thin, remarkably engineered laptop body. It’s packed with some of the best gaming specs you’ll find, with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with its own 8GB of RAM powering all of your favorite gaming adventures. To further speed things up, this x17 R1 gaming laptop also has a 1TB solid-state drive, which provides enough storage to house even the largest of gaming libraries.

And while the Alienware x17 R1 is capable of powering you through the most demanding games, what good would that be without a great display for doing so? This gaming laptop features a 17-inch screen — one of the larger sizes you’ll find in a laptop these days — with Full HD resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate is six times faster than what you’d find in many gaming laptops, and keeps your gameplay image from breaking apart, lagging, or tearing, even during the most intense gameplay action. The Alienware x17 R1 has an incredibly thin and super cool body, as well as a unique cooling system that ensures your gameplay sessions can reach marathon lengths without overheating.

One of the best Alienware deals you’ll find right now, the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop is $1,900 at Dell right now. That’s an impressive savings of $1,250 from its regular price of $3,150. Free shipping and one year of free premium support are included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

If you’ve ever wanted a Ninja coffee maker, this deal is your chance

Ninja Dual Brew Coffee Maker on a light kitchen countertop.

How to watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday

Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

Facebook Messenger finally starts testing end-to-end encryption for all chats

facebook messenger testing end to encryption all chats default

Support for dual GPUs could be making an unexpected comeback

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

The best free movies on YouTube right now (August 2022)

The cast of Chronicle.

Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

The Gray Man stinks! Why Netflix has never made a great action movie

ryan gosling five most badass roles the gray man

This screwless motherboard will make GPU upgrades easier than ever

The Gigabyte EZ Latch Plus motherboard on a white background.

The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

Elon Musk hints that he could start his own social media platform

elon musk stylized image

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colors.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Character bouncing from Bouncy Slurpshroom in Fortnite.

Get one year of PS Plus for only $43 with this code

PlayStation Plus 1 year membership card