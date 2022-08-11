If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, checking out the ongoing gaming laptop deals is a great place to start. Currently one of the best deals is on the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,900. This is a massive savings of $1,250, as it would typically set you back $3,150. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of premium support, so click over to Dell quickly to claim this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop

Alienware has long been one of the foremost names in gaming, as it’s known for making some of the best gaming laptops on the market. One of those is the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop, which brings unparalleled gaming performance into a thin, remarkably engineered laptop body. It’s packed with some of the best gaming specs you’ll find, with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with its own 8GB of RAM powering all of your favorite gaming adventures. To further speed things up, this x17 R1 gaming laptop also has a 1TB solid-state drive, which provides enough storage to house even the largest of gaming libraries.

And while the Alienware x17 R1 is capable of powering you through the most demanding games, what good would that be without a great display for doing so? This gaming laptop features a 17-inch screen — one of the larger sizes you’ll find in a laptop these days — with Full HD resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate is six times faster than what you’d find in many gaming laptops, and keeps your gameplay image from breaking apart, lagging, or tearing, even during the most intense gameplay action. The Alienware x17 R1 has an incredibly thin and super cool body, as well as a unique cooling system that ensures your gameplay sessions can reach marathon lengths without overheating.

One of the best Alienware deals you’ll find right now, the Alienware x17 R1 gaming laptop is $1,900 at Dell right now. That’s an impressive savings of $1,250 from its regular price of $3,150. Free shipping and one year of free premium support are included with your purchase.

