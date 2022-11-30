For anyone looking for a truly high-end gaming laptop with a good discount, Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $2,900 direct from Dell. Normally priced at $3,580, you save a considerable $680 off the usual price so while this isn’t a cheap gaming laptop, it is an excellent discount. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop has all the specs of one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. It’s the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around but with some impressive specs that will make all your games look fantastic. That includes a 12th generation Intel Core i9 processor, a huge 32GB of memory plus 1TB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of VRM so you simply can’t get better than this in laptop form at the moment. Many gaming laptops stick with 16GB of memory so seeing twice the amount here is great to see for future-proofing.

There’s also a fantastic display in the form of a 17.3-inch UHD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Sure to make all your games look gorgeous, it works wonderfully with the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Appreciating that gaming laptops need something different from the best laptops, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop also has an optimal thermal design so you won’t have to worry about overheating even during marathon gaming sessions. Support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos also means you get a truly high-end experience every time, experiencing things just how the developer envisaged. Even the keyboard is well designed being highly responsive and offering anti-ghosting technology, 1.5mm key-travel, and N-key rollover technology.

Ordinarily priced at $3,580, the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is down to $2,900 right now at Dell. A considerable saving of $680, if you’ve been budgeting for a high-end gaming laptop that will last you a long time to come, you’re going to love this system from Dell. Buy it now before the deal ends.

