Looking for an Apple Watch alternative? The Amazfit Bip is only $80 on Amazon

In the market for a fitness-focused smartwatch but don’t want to shell out big bucks on the Apple Watch Series 4? Fortunately, there are multiple budget-friendly alternatives that also carry solid features. An excellent option is the Amazfit Bip Smartwatch by Huami. This model normally sells for $100, but Amazon’s 20% discount lets you have it for only $80.

One of the best features of the Apple Watch is its fitness and health tracking apps and the Amazfit Bip is a no-frills smartwatch perfect for those who are new to the world of fitness tracking. It’s packed with all the essentials, from reliable push notifications and alarm to heart rate and sleep quality monitor.

This smartwatch sports a sleek and slim design that blends well with any personal style. It’s ultra-lightweight and unobtrusive which make it comfortable to wear all the time, plus, there’s a variety of watch faces to choose from to match your outfit or mood. It also has an IP68 water-resistant and dustproof rating for extra protection from the elements, and 30-day battery life to keep you connected for longer. All these make the Bip a convenient, reliable, and long-lasting wearable.

For a smartwatch under $100, the Bip offers a decent amount of options for evaluating your workout. It comes with a built-in GPS to map your progress, as well as a barometer, accelerometer, and compass to track your pace and altitude. It also has special sport modes that provide detailed insights on your running, treadmill, cycling, and walking activities. Heart rate, steps taken, calories burned, and quality of sleep are also monitored.

You can count on the device to remind you of your emails, messages, incoming phone calls, social media alerts, weather forecasts, and other mobile app updates. Notifications are not actionable and you still have to pick up your phone, but all in all, the Bip is an ideal companion for keeping you organized, informed, and productive. It also has an alarm clock, timer, and stopwatch which are useful for time management and workout intervals.

The Amazfit Bit by Huami is a simple wearable that comes loaded with a ton of convenient features. What makes it even more attractive is its affordable price of $80. Order the black, cinnabar red, or kokoda green version today on Amazon while in stock.

