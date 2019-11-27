Amazon drops prices on Britax car seats and strollers for Black Friday

Sure, we don’t family plan to align bringing our children into this world with Black Friday deals on baby products. But hey, sometimes life has its way of treating us. If you are conveniently in need of a new stroller, car seat, or the whole travel system (stroller and car seat combo) right now, you’re in luck because Amazon’s Black Friday deals include tons of discounts on Britax items.

While we typically think of Black Friday sales to be largely focused on TVs, gaming consoles, and other splashy electronics, almost every brand and retailer (minus REI) are now seizing the moment to push their products onto consumers with price cuts while the wallets are wide open. Britax is no different, offering discounts on dozens of items available at Amazon.

The absolute best deal of them all is the Britax B-Lively Travel System with B-Safe Ultra Infant Car Seat. It is designed for newborn babies until they reach a weight of 55 pounds, so the stroller will work until your child is around 4 or 5 years old. Travel systems are always a smart purchase since every new parent with a vehicle is going to need a stroller and car seat anyways. Buying the combo set guarantees compatibility, meaning the car seat can easily lock into the stroller. It’s normally priced at $450, but you can get it now for $382 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Below are a few other great Britax options on sale from car seats to strollers to travel systems.

Britax Black Friday Car Seat Deals

Britax Advocate ClickTight Anti-Rebound Bar Convertible Car Seat — 5 to 65 Pounds — $308 (orig. $385)

— $308 (orig. $385) Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat — 5 to 65 Pounds — $260 (orig. $325)

— $260 (orig. $325) Britax Midpoint Belt-Positioning Booster Seat — 40 to 120 pounds — $102 (orig. $120)

Britax Black Friday Stroller Deals

Britax B-Lively Lightweight Stroller — Up to 55 pounds — $204 (orig. $240)

— $204 (orig. $240) Britax B-Lively Double Stroller — Up to 100 pounds — $365 (orig. $430)

Britax Black Friday Travel System Deals

Britax B-Lively Travel System with B-Safe Ultra Infant Car Seat — Up to 55 pounds — $382 (orig. $450)

— $382 (orig. $450) Britax B-Free Travel System with B-Safe Ultra Infant Car Seat — Birth to 65 pounds — $501 ($590)

— $501 ($590) Britax B-Free Travel System with B-Safe Endeavours Infant Car Seat — Birth to 65 Pounds — $527 ($620)

Go here for additional Britax deals. These aren’t the only Black Friday deals on baby products. Amazon and Walmart both dropped prices on tons of products for new parents.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations