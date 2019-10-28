Amazon drops $80 off the Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart pressure cooker, today only

Instant Pot’s wide model selection, with several sizes of each, means cooks of all experience levels and families of all sizes can find just the right model for their needs. Amazon dropped 44% off the price of the Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart 10-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker in a 24-hour deal. This deal ends at midnight P.T. on October 28, 2019.

This awesome Amazon Black Friday-level price cut is another example of the mega online retailer’s strategy to keep buyers coming to the site to find great deals. Sure, Amazon will have thousands of amazing deals on Black Friday and again on Cyber Monday, but you don’t have to wait, especially for select, top-rated products. Whether you’re buying early Christmas gifts or looking for an Instant Pot to save time with meal preparation, this deal can help you save $100.

The Instant Pot Ultra’s ten functions include pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. Bonus features in the Ultra model include sterilizing and the cake and egg programs. Instant Pot recommends its eight-quart models for families or groups of six or more people.

Representing the third generation of Instant Pot technology, the Ultra’s integrated processor regulates and maintains consistent temperature and pressure in the cooker along with controlling the duration. This model also has altitude adjustment, a cooking progress indicator, and a new steam release reset button.

The Ultra’s upgraded user interface has a turn-and-press dial to make selections from the physical and on-screen menus and to select times and temperature when appropriate.

The Ultra comes with an 8-quart food-grade stainless steel inner cooking pot, a steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, and measuring cup. The pot, lid, and steam rack are all dishwasher safe.

Normally priced at $180, Amazon reduced the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra price to just $100 until midnight tonight, Pacific Time. If you’ve been looking for a large-size Instant Pot to feed lots of people, and you want more than the basic six or seven functions available in many of the other models, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price. Just be sure not to miss the midnight deadline, after which this deal will disappear.

