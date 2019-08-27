Previous Next 1 of 4

Amazon dropped the price on Arlo’s indoor and outdoor wireless security two-camera system as part of its Labor Day sales.

The Arlo wireless camera system can work independently of other smart home systems and components, but it’s also Amazon Alexa-compatible for voice control. The kit includes the required Arlo Base Station, two Arlo HD cameras, and an Outdoor Mount.

The Arlo indoor and outdoor HD camera includes infrared night vision and passive infrared (PIR) motion detection. When the motion sensor detects movement, it starts recording video and sends email or app alerts to a configured smartphone. When you receive an alert on your phone, whether you’re sitting in your den or across the country, you can view live video and access video clips from the cloud. Video clips are stored in the cloud for free with for seven days.

To install the Arlo security camera system, the first step is to plug the Arlo Base Station into an AC outlet in your home and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. The Base Station serves as a connection hub for up to five Arlo cameras. After you establish a wireless connection between each camera and the Base Station, you can install the weatherproof cameras anywhere inside or outside. Because all Arlo components are compatible, you can use use the Arlo mobile app to connect any generation security camera to any Arlo base station.

The Arlo HD camera has 720p resolution and a 110-degree wide viewing angle. Arlo advises that for the best motion sensor response, the camera should be mounted at least seven feet above the ground with a slight downward angle. The motion detection system is most effective from 5 feet to 20 feet from the camera.

Each camera runs on four, non-rechargeable CR123 batteries. In addition to free rolling seven-day video clip cloud storage, you can also subscribe for additional storage and service levels.

Normally priced at $250, the Arlo two-camera system with Base Station and outdoor mount is just $161 during the Labor Day sale. If you’re looking for a security camera system with free cloud storage and wireless cameras to place inside or outside, take advantage of this opportunity.

