Today's Best Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s Prime Day tablet deals are offering reliable tablets for cheap, including a for the 2019 model of the Amazon Fire 7 that lowers its price to just $30 from its original price of $50. It’s unclear if this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal will last long though, so before it’s removed from this year’s Prime Day deals, you should add it to your cart and check out.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on Prime Day

Amazon has released its 2022 model for the tablet, but the 2019 model of the Amazon Fire 7 remains a viable purchase if you just need a basic mobile device for browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content. It’s a far cry from the powerful devices in Digital Trends’ list of best tablets, but this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal is reliable enough with its 1.3 GHz, quad-core MediaTek 8163 processor and 1GB of RAM. You’ll be able to download apps from the Amazon Appstore for social networks like Facebook and streaming services like Netflix thanks to the tablet’s 16GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card by up to 512GB.

The Amazon Fire 7 features a 7-inch IPS display with 1024 x 600 resolution at 171 ppi, and it comes with 2MP cameras at the front and back that offer 720p HD video recording. Amazon promises up to seven hours of usage on a single charge. If you’re planning to let your child use the Amazon Fire 7, its Amazon Kids feature will let parents create profiles that will limit their screen time, manage the content that they can access, and set educational goals. You also won’t have to worry about your child using the tablet unsupervised, as it’s very durable.

One of the biggest reasons for taking advantage of this Amazon Fire 7 tablet Prime Day deal is its compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa, which can recognize your voice commands for functions such as searching for information, playing content, and accessing your smart home devices. To ensure your family’s privacy, you can view and delete your voice recordings at any time, and you can deactivate Alexa’s Hands-Free mode.

