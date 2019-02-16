Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Jacob Kienlen
Three day weekends are one of the best times to buy just about anything. With Presidents’ Day happening on Monday, February 18, this entire weekend is filled with mattress sales, smartwatch deals, and many more great Presidents’ Day savings. If you find yourself on this page, however, you’re probably only interested in this Fitbit Versa deal going on right now. Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch over the weekend. So if you’re looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.

When it comes to smartwatches, the first thing that probably comes to mind is the Apple Watch. Which really isn’t a surprise considering the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 are two of the most popular watches on the market right now. However, if you’re looking for something more affordable, and with more of a fitness focus, the Fitbit Versa is definitely an option you should consider. It can track heart rate, sleep, activity, and even provide personalized on-screen coaching to help push you forward. With smartphone connectivity, the Fitbit Versa smartwatch is able to upload all of your activity data to an online dashboard for easy viewing.

Though the fitness features are definitely why people are drawn to any Fitbit activity tracker, the Versa offers a deeper range than the Charge 3, Alta HR, or Fitbit Flex models. With call, text, and calendar alerts, this Fitbit watch works as a fully-fledged smartwatch. You can even get smartphone app notification directly from your wrist when you connect it to your iOS or Android device. With connected GPS, you’ll need your phone with you to take full advantage of the advanced fitness tracking, but if you don’t care about GPS, the Versa offers phone-free music as well. Additionally, 4 days of battery life and water resistance allow you to take this watch just about anywhere without having to recharge or worry about excess moisture.

Normally priced at $200, the Fitbit Versa is on sale for just $170 on Amazon right now. This $30 Presidents’ Day discount won’t last long, however, so don’t miss your chance to pick up a great smartwatch for an affordable price.

Though this Fitbit Versa deal is one of the best smartwatch discounts Amazon has to offer right now, that doesn't mean it's the only deal they have going on. With savings on Samsung, Fossil, and Garmin smartwatches, there are a lot of options to choose from this weekend.

Looking for more Presidents’ Day sales? Find smartwatch deals, Apple Watch Deals, and more from our curated deals page.

