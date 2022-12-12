Bibliophiles, here’s your chance to acquire a reliable e-book reader for very cheap, as the price of the 2022 Amazon Kindle has been slashed by 10%. The device is currently available from Amazon’s Kindle deals for an affordable $90, for savings of $10 from its original price of $100 that you can spend on buying e-books. If you’re planning to give it as a gift for the holidays — whether to a loved one or to yourself — it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase now so that you can receive the Kindle by December 14, before the shipping channels get very busy.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle (2022)

There are more advanced (and more expensive) options if you want an e-book reader from Amazon, such as the Amazon Kindle Oasis that tops our list of the best e-readers, but you won’t be disappointed if you go with the latest version of the entry-level model, simply called the Amazon Kindle. The device features a 6-inch e-ink display with an upgraded 300 pixel-per-inch resolution, compared to the previous generation’s resolution of a meager 167 ppi. The manually adjustable backlight returns, which will help you read under direct sunlight, and dark mode is added for a more comfortable experience at night.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle, which can last up to six weeks on a single charge, comes with 16GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor and enough space for thousands of e-books, so it will take a while to fill it up even with easy access to the Kindle Store and to the best free Kindle books. The Kindle may not have an ambient light sensor nor is it waterproof, unlike the higher-tier models of the e-book reader, but for its price, you’ll be getting amazing value for your money.

While Amazon Echo deals always attract a lot of attention due to the usefulness of the Alexa-powered smart speakers, shoppers shouldn’t sleep on this 10% discount for the 2022 release of the Amazon Kindle. The e-book reader currently only costs $90, down $10 from its sticker price of $100, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will last. If you want to get the latest version of the Kindle before the rush of the holiday season, you’re going to want to send in your order for the reading device as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations