Kindle e-readers get rare deals at Amazon for Valentine’s Day

E-readers make great gifts for the bookworm in your life, and there are some impressive Kindle deals taking place at Amazon for Valentine’s Day right now. Various Amazon Kindle models are seeing huge price drops, and discounts start at $30, which is impressive when you consider these are devices that don’t often see their prices slashed, let alone discounts this significant. Free shipping is included with your Kindle purchase at Amazon, and speedy delivery is in play for Prime users, making these some of the best tablet deals out there right now. Read onward for more details.

Amazon Kindle — $60, was $90

The Amazon Kindle with a built-in front light is currently going for just $60 at Amazon. Like all of the best e-readers, it has a range of features that come together to create a pleasant digital reading experience. The Kindle’s glare-free display is designed to read like real paper, even in direct sunlight, and a single battery charge can last weeks, making it great accompaniment at the park, the coffee shop, and even on long road trips. It comes with 8GB of storage, which is enough to hold just about any ebook library. It even has access to over 2 million titles and thousands of audiobooks, and pairs with Bluetooth headphones and speakers so you can switch seamlessly between reading and listening. This deal also includes a Buy 2, Save $20 promotion with the discount code 2PACK, which you can find at the top of the page.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition — $70, was $110

The Amazon Kindle Kids Edition is a great e-reader for little bookworms, as you’ll find in our Amazon Kindle Kids Edition review. This deal includes one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly Kindle cover, and a two-year worry-free guarantee, all of which total up to $219. But with this deal at Amazon that brings it all home for just $70, you’re getting a device that will keep your kids entertained and occupied, wherever their interests may lie. With the included year of Amazon Kids+, your kids can explore popular titles and series, which include the likes of Harry Potter and Artemis Fowl. The device itself can hold over 1,000 titles, and provides weeks of battery life, making it the perfect option for quiet time around the house, daily commuting, and family travel. This deal also includes a Buy 2, Save $20 promotion with the discount code 2PACK, which you can find at the top of the page.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — $110, was $140

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display with much thinner borders and a glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight. In fact, we think it’s the best e-reader for avid bookworms, which you can read all about in our Kindle Paperwhite review. It even features adjustable warm light that makes reading easier on the eyes based on the amount of light in the room, as well as waterproof resistance that can withstand a drop in the bathtub or a splash at the beach. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite allows you to take thousands of titles with you wherever you go, and lasts weeks on a single battery charge. It’s a great option for people who read a lot, or who just want a comfortable and convenient digital reading experience. This deal also includes a Buy 2, Save $20 promotion with the discount code 2PACK, which you can find at the top of the page.

