Amazon Presidents Day Sale: Apple, smart home, 4K TV deals, and more

Presidents Day isn’t just an excuse to enjoy a three-day weekend for some of us: those of us who like to shop know it’s also a great time to snag some good deals on a wide variety of items, including televisions, washer-dryers, and mattresses. Best Buy, Walmart, and of course Amazon will have some of the best deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, home furniture, vacuum cleaners, and more.

While this is by no means an exhaustive list of what’s on sale (believe us, there’s a lot), we’ve tried to pick out some of the best deals and have listed them below. In some cases, you’ll save more than 50% off normal retail prices, and all with two-day shipping (or less) if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Let’s get started.

Best Amazon 4K TV Deals

Amazon’s got some spectacular 4K TV deals on well-reviewed televisions at the moment, including big savings on OLED and QLED TVs from Samsung, LG, TCL, and others. Our favorite deal here is on the 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED, which has outstanding picture quality and is a great deal at under $900.

TCL 43-inch 4K Smart Roku LED TV (2018) – $230 (30% off)

– $230 (30% off) LG 49-inch 4K Smart LED TV – $330 (45% off)

– $330 (45% off) Samsung 7 Series 65-inch 4K TV – $598 (34% off)

– $598 (34% off) TCL 75 Inch 4K HDR Smart Roku TV – $800 (38% off)

– $800 (38% off) Samsung Q60 65-inch 4K QLED TV – $898 (50% off)

Best Amazon Smart Home Deals

While the deals on smart home devices might not be as good as those on TVs, there are still some great deals to be had.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 – $260 (save $30)

– $260 (save $30) Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 – $290 (save $50)

– $290 (save $50) Simplisafe The Knox Security System – $275 (save $174)

– $275 (save $174) Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit – $229 (save $100)

Best Amazon Gaming Deals

Gaming console bundles are on sale for Presidents Day, making it a great time to snag one for yourself, especially if you’re still stuck with a previous generation console.

Xbox One X – $350 (save $150)

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wards Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

Xbox One S

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition — $172($78 off)

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Pro 1 TB Console – $320 ($80 off)

– $320 ($80 off) PS4 Slim 1TB Only On PlayStation Bundle — $248($52 off)

— $248($52 off) PS4 Slim 1TB — $252($48 off)

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch Lite – Starting at $195

Best Amazon Apple Deals

Even on Presidents Day, deals on Apple products are fairly hard to come by. In fact, when it comes to Apple Watches, Amazon is by and large sold out of many models. But we still were able to uncover a few deals, including some great deals on select MacBooks.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm – $485 (save $44)

– $485 (save $44) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Renewed) – As low as $195

– As low as $195 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm (Renewed) – As low as $210

– As low as $210 13-inch MacBook Pro w/Touch Bar, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,399 (save $100)

As we said at the beginning, this is only a partial list of what’s on sale for Presidents Day. We expect to see more deals throughout the weekend and into Presidents Day, so keep checking back. For even more deals, be sure to check out our deals page for more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

