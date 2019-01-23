Digital Trends
Save up to $100 on the Sonos Beam, Sub, and Playbar before game day

Lucas Coll
With the new year underway and Super Bowl LIII less than two weeks off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 3, and whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or just kicking back and enjoying it by yourself or with a few friends, Sonos is offering some nice deals right now on a few of its top-rated home audio devices. This Sonos sale runs until February 3, giving you a couple of weeks to score some new audio gear (and save some cash) ahead of the big game.

Sonos Beam smart soundbar — $50 off

Sonos Beam sound bar deal

Soundbars are by far the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup if you don’t want to deal with the expense and hassle of setting up a surround-sound speaker system. Soundbars are also ideal for smaller homes or entertainment rooms where a full surround sound setup would be overkill, and Sonos ranks high among our favorites.

The Sonos Beam highlights all the best qualities of these handy audio devices, being the smallest in the Sonos soundbar lineup. Despite its small footprint, the Beam delivers quality sound as well as built-in smart connectivity, giving you the full suite of Alexa functionality including voice control (no Echo required). The Sonos Beam is made to pair with your TV, but it can also serve as a standalone smart speaker for streaming music, podcasts, and other audio content.

A $50 discount brings the Sonos Beam smart soundbar down to $350 on Amazon.

Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer — $100 off

Sonos Amazon deals - Sonos Sub

If you want your home theater system to deliver the deepest sound, then a subwoofer is what you need. The Sonos Sub puts a unique spin on these bass-heavy speakers with its wireless design that eliminates messy cables and makes it much easier to find the perfect spot to place it – you can even slide it under your couch (if it’ll fit), as the Sonos Sub can be used standing up or laid down flat on its side.

Aside from its novel form factor, the Sonos Sub offers what you want a subwoofer to offer – heavy, punchy bass. Its force-canceling body design also greatly mitigates vibration so you can enjoy deep lows without immersion-breaking annoyances like buzzing and rattling. As it’s wireless, you can easily sync the Sub with other Sonos devices like the Beam or Playbar.

A $100 savings lets you score the Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer for $599 from Amazon.

Sonos Playbar smart soundbar — $100

Refurbished Sonos Playbar deal

The Beam is great for its size, but for a soundbar that offers an even wider and more immersive sound field, the Sonos Playbar is a solid upgrade pick and a good choice for TV setups in medium- to large-sized spaces. The Playbar’s impressive output sounds great, fills the room with warm sound, and can get incredibly loud while minimizing distortion thanks to its nine built-in speaker drivers – all in a simple package that can lay flat on your TV stand or be mounted to your wall.

The Sonos Playbar may lack built-in Alexa functionality of the Beam, but this soundbar is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices like Amazon’s new 3rd-gen Echo Dot which lets you control the Playbar with voice commands. Of course, the soundbar is also fully compatible with other Sonos wireless devices like the Sub, letting you take your home entertainment system even further.

Normally $699, the Sonos Playbar is also on sale at a $100 discount which knocks it down to $599 until Super Bowl Sunday on February 3.

