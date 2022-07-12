Today's Best Samsung Freestyle Projector Prime Day Deal

Many projectors tend to be quite finicky to use since you have to set things such as focus, zoom, and distance from your display media. Thankfully, this Samsung Freestyle Projector Prime Day deal will save you a lot of hassle since it does a lot of that work for you, and even better, it’s got a $100 discount in Samsung’s answer to the Amazon’s Prime Day deals, bringing it down to just $800. The Freestyle projector usually goes for $900, so it’s a great deal overall.

Why you should buy the Samsung Freestyle Projector

As mentioned above, one of the big benefits of the Freestyle projector is that it’s essentially plug ‘n’ play. Although Samsung has started calling it “point and play,” the effect is essentially the same in that it’s a hassle-free way to get a projector running. All you do is point it at a surface, which can be anything from a wall to a table, and then the projector does the rest, adjusting the focus, zoom, and level to ensure everything is in proper order, which is admittedly pretty cool. You’ll also be happy to know that it comes with its own internal speakers, and while they aren’t going to compete with a standalone speaker, the sound is good enough to fill a living room, which is one of the things that makes this such a great Samsung Freestyle Projector Prime Day deal.

When it comes to the real question — resolution — the Freestyle can do 1920 x 1080, which may not seem like much in the modern world of 4K, but the truth is that given its compact size, FHD resolution is quite impressive. That’s especially true when you consider most of the best pocket projectors struggle to do 720p, and you won’t ever find one that goes above FHD, and since the Freestyle is about the size of a big can of beans, we’d happily include it in the pocket projector category. And with 550 lumens of brightness, it does a good job in terms of watching it in naturally lit settings, although keep in mind you aren’t going to be able to have any lights around, or else it will have a hard time competing with those. We’ll also mention that it does come with HDR support, although projectors have a notoriously hard time doing it justice.

Since it’s powered with a USB-C, you can hook it up to a power bank to extend its projection time, so you aren’t left with a couple of hours worth of show or film viewing. The Freestyle also has support for Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, which makes it more convenient and easier to deal with over the long term.

Overall, this Samsung Freestyle Projector Prime Day deal is a nice way to grab a portable projector, especially given the $100 discount bringing it down to just $800. It may be a bit on the pricier side, but a lot of that is due to the auto-adjustment features it comes with that make it well worth the cost.

