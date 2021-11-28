For fitness enthusiasts who love to listen to music while working out, you shouldn’t miss this Powerbeats Pro Cyber Monday deal from Amazon that the wireless earbuds’ price, making them more affordable at just $150 from their original price of $250. You wouldn’t see a lot of Cyber Monday headphone deals with such a huge discount, and this offer may be one of Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals, which means that you should avail it as soon as possible as it could sell out quickly.

Fully wireless prevents tangles

When you’re looking for the best earbuds to purchase for Cyber Monday, you need to consider how you’re planning to use them. If you want wireless earbuds that will serve as the perfect companions during your workouts, you can’t go wrong with the Powerbeats Pro. They’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which enables hands-free access to Siri with iOS devices. This allows you to use voice commands to control your music playback and answer calls, among other uses, which come in handy when you’ve got your hands full with exercise equipment. They also come with four ear tips that will let you choose the best fit, and they’re also water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, so you don’t have to worry about damaging them when your workouts get too sweaty or if they get splashed with water.

The Powerbeats Pro promises up to nine hours of usage on a single charge, and a total of more than 24 hours if you include the juice from their charging case. They also have a fast charging feature that will replenish 4.5 hours of usage after just 15 minutes of staying inside the charging case, so if you’re interrupted by depleted batteries during your workout, the Powerbeats Pro will be back up and running after you take a quick break.

The Powerbeats Pro and Powerbeats3 are often compared with each other because of their similar design. They both offer an ear hook that keeps the earbuds in place during physical activities, but unlike the Powerbeats3 and their connecting wire, the Powerbeats Pro are fully wireless, so there’s no chance of getting tangled up. The three-button mic piece on the wire connecting the Powerbeats3 are replaced with controls on each earbud of the Powerbeats Pro. The sound quality of the Powerbeats Pro is also much better compared to the Powerbeats3, which will let you better enjoy your favorite music as you get into the rhythm of your repetitions.

Once you’ve acquired your Powerbeats Pro, check out our tips and tricks on maximizing the capabilities of the wireless earbuds. They’re easy to connect to your iPhone, but they’re also compatible with Android devices. You can also change their name so that they’re easier to find if you’ve got a lot of devices linked via Bluetooth to your smartphone, and you can even further stretch their already long battery life by using one earbud at a time.

