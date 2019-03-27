Share

For a lot of folks, finding a great deal on a gaming console means waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday. With this Amazon sale on the Xbox One X, however, there’s no need to wait. Though the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 are still at full price, the Xbox One X 1TB console is getting a substantial $110 price cut right now. With exclusive games like Halo 5: Guardians, Gears of War 4, and Titanfall, the latest Xbox is a great console to have in your gaming arsenal.

We’ve seen a lot of pretty decent Xbox One S deals come through Amazon in recent months, but this is one of the first discounts on the Xbox One X we’ve seen in quite some time. Like the Switch, you’re often more likely to find savings on gaming bundles than stand-alone consoles. With 6 teraflops of graphical processing power, this powerful gaming machine was made to handle just about any game you throw at it — whether it’s old or new. It also comes with a built-in 4K Blu-ray player, allowing for a more immersive entertainment experience.

You can add voice control to the console by combining it with an Alexa device. So if you already have an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, or some other Alexa-enabled smart home hub, you can connect it to this Xbox for another layer of integration within your home. Since the wireless Xbox controller works just fine as a remote for this device, voice control isn’t exactly necessary, but if you like the added integration, it couldn’t hurt to connect this console to your smart home.

With an Xbox, you can also connect to the online community and play against your peers with Xbox Live. An Xbox Live Gold membership doesn’t come with the console itself, but with savings you receive with this deal, you could pick up a 12-month membership and still have some extra cash to spare. While you don’t need to have a membership to enjoy offline games, you will need it if you plan on playing with friends online. Since it can come with free games and exclusive discounts, however, it is usually worth the additional cost.

Normally priced at $500, a solid $110 discount drops the price of the Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB console down to just $390 for a limited time. So if you’re thinking about picking one up for yourself or as a gift for someone else in your life, now is a great time to do so.

